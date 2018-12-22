David Lynch To Teach Aspiring Filmmakers In 2019 MasterClass

David Lynch is notably guarded when it comes to film making. He has directed nine full-length movies and co-created the popular television series Twin Peaks. While his work is often abstract, surreal, and confounding to viewers, Lynch has consistently declined to elaborate on the deeper meanings of his films, and also his techniques.

While the content of his films is still expected to remain a mystery, Lynch has just announced he will teach a filmmaking course for MasterClass in 2019, according to Indiewire. With over 50 classes already available, MasterClass offers patrons a chance to learn about the entertainment industry — as well as other fields of study, including game design, cooking, and poker — from people who are considered masters of their respective fields.

Lynch isn’t the only master of arts and entertainment joining the ranks of MasterClass’ teachers in 2019. Also slated to lead online courses are Timbaland, Natalie Portman, Joe Foster, and Neil Gaiman. Already included in the MasterClass roster are musicians Carlos Santana and Tom Morello, along with movie industry legends like Helen Mirren, Ron Howard, Judd Apatow, and Martin Scorsese. Even Goosebumps author R.L. Stein has a course on MasterClass about writing books for young people.

CEO David Rogier said in an interview with People that 2019 is expected to be another successful year following MasterClass’ ongoing three-year run.

“Looking into next year, we’re excited to continue to expand into new categories, as well as introduce classes in areas MasterClass is best known for from some of the most revered names in their fields like Jodie Foster, Natalie Portman, Neil Gaiman, Timbaland, and David Lynch”

Lynch recently appeared in a documentary called David Lynch: The Art Life, which had a small theatrical run before being given a release within the highly prestigious Criterion Collection. In the documentary, Lynch discussed his earlier years as a painter and visual artist before ultimately becoming one of the world’s most critically praised movie directors. David Lynch: The Art Life ends with Lynch discussing the production of his first feature film, Eraserhead. The documentary does not go into detail on the production of his other films.

In 2017, Lynch revived his classic television series Twin Peaks for Showtime. The revival was dubbed Twin Peaks: The Return and received a standing ovation when the first two episodes premiered at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

Lynch has not officially announced any forthcoming film or television projects, but it has been suggested that he’s developing a movie based on blues legend Robert Johnson.