‘Aquaman’ Leads Weekend Box Office With Stellar $28 Million Friday

Aquaman is in the middle of its opening weekend and the movie is reporting great numbers in the domestic box office. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Aquaman brought in $13.7 million in previews which included Thursday numbers as well as an early screening for Amazon Prime members. As for Friday, Box Office Mojo is reporting the James Wan-directed flick brought in $28 million.

Friday’s numbers contain Thursday’s previews numbers as they often do when box office numbers are reported. The Friday numbers do not contain the Amazon Preview totals, meaning Friday alone brought in somewhere around $19 million. Aquaman‘s North American release combined with its current international numbers have the movie sitting on a worldwide gross of $364.8 million.

The Jason Momoa film had an impressive early run in the Chinese box office, earning over $100 million in its opening weekend. Numbers for the international gross are now standing at $332 million.

BoxOffice Pro was projecting a $69 million opening weekend in the United States, meaning Aquaman needs to earn $32.6 million on Saturday and Sunday to hit its projections. Originally the film was only slated to earn $60 million but projections changed after its stellar success internationally.

Aquaman has outperformed other openers this weekend, including Bumblebee and Mary Poppins Returns. Bumblebee brought in an estimated $8.4 million on Friday, with Mary Poppins Returns bringing in $6.7 million. Second Act starring Jennifer Lopez had a mediocre opening with $2.4 million.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse brought in an additional $4.85 million this Friday for its second weekend. The Mule, also in its second weekend, earned $4.2 million on Friday. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch continues to pull in fantastic numbers in its seventh weekend with a $2.3 million Friday as well.

Newcomer Welcome to Marwen had a very disappointing opening, unable to break the $1 million barrier with just $909,000.

The second-to-last weekend in 2018 has now put the year at a domestic gross of $11.269 billion, pushing it into the number two spot on the highest grossing years list. 2018 now trails 2016 by only $108 million. By the end of the year, 2018 will be the biggest year in movie history for the United States. It’s likely the domestic box office will be the first to pass $12 billion, but will almost certainly be topped by 2019 which boasts upcoming blockbusters Avengers: Endgame, The Lion King, Aladdin, Toy Story 4, Frozen 2, and Captain Marvel.

Aquaman is now in theaters everywhere. The film stars Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren, Willem Dafoe, and Patrick Wilson.