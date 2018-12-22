Kylie Jenner Flaunts Curvy Figure In White Feathered Mini Dress

Kylie Jenner put her curvy figure on full display as she stepped out for a fun-filled Friday night with her best friend Jordyn Woods.

The 21-year-old fashion and style mogul donned a breathtaking white feathered mini-dress that hugged her hourglass curves in all the right places. According to Entertainment Tonight, she donned a white Magda Butrym off-the-shoulder mini dress that came equipped with turkey and ostrich feathers, long sleeves, and a sweetheart neckline that flattered her busty torso.

According to E! News, the dress retails for just over $2,100. For those who felt like they were seeing double, the dress looks very similar to the off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood dress Kim Kardashian wore to the Met Gala last year.

Pairing her short white mini dress with a pair of fierce satin beige heels, Jenner also flaunted her long, toned legs. Kylie also added a gold clutch, diamond rings, gold rings, and golden pearl earrings. To keep the spotlight on how incredible she rocked the figure-hugging mini dress, Kylie opted to pull her hair back in a low and tight ponytail. In the cosmetics department, she kept things simple using brown eyeshadow paired with matching brown lip color and bold eyebrows.

Roughly an hour ago, Kylie shared two photos of herself wearing the incredible dress with her 122 million followers.

In just an hour, the first photo has accumulated over 1 million likes and the second photo uploaded has accumulated over 760,000. Collectively, the two photos have also accumulated over 13,000 comments as her fans and followers share their thoughts on the stunning gown.

“Flawless,” “angel,” and “queen” were among some of the compliments her fans and followers showered her within the comment sections of the two photos.

Some couldn’t help but point out the serious bridal vibes the all-white gown was putting off. One individual even set the dress felt a little like “leftover scraps” from a wedding dress.

Many of Kylie’s fans believe the big proposal Scott was working on has already taken place, as the beauty mogul wasn’t shy about putting her ring-filled fingers on display during her night out. Many have begun to speculate one of the many rings was none other than an engagement ring from Scott.

Woods looked equally stunning during their night out as she rocked a semi-sheer black spaghetti strap dress that she paired with peep-toe pumps and a bold red handbag. As Daily Mail reminds us, Woods also flaunted her new front teeth, as she had recently had dental work done to close her gap.