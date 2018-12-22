Watch Juventus Vs. AS Roma Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Cristiano Ronaldo To Play Final Match Of 2018

Serie A leaders Juventus have three games remaining in the year 2018, but their contest against AS Roma on Saturday may be the last pre-holiday match for Cristiano Ronaldo.

As they look to be cruising toward their eighth consecutive Serie A championship — leading the Italian top flight by a comfortable seven points with a game in hand over Napoli, per Sky Sports — Juventus have just three games remaining on the 2018 portion of their 2018/2019 fixture list. That being said, Saturday’s clash with ninth-place AS Roma will be the last of the calendar year for the Turin-based club’s superstar summer acquisition, Cristiano Ronaldo, when the two clubs square off in the featured league match of the weekend, that will live stream from Allianz Stadium.

Juventus Coach Massimiliano Allegri had previously announced that Ronaldo would sit out all three matches, according to Calcio Mercato, after using the global star for 1,430 minutes of playing time already in Serie A alone. But Ronaldo had rewarded Allegri with 11 goals, and the coach now says he could not resist playing the Portuguese international against Roma as well.

The Roman side defeated Genoa 3-2 at home last weekend, but that was their first win since November. Fortunately for Eusebio Di Francesco’s team, they will receive a much-needed shot in the arm from the return of Bosnian striker Eden Dzeko, per Calcio Mercato, after Dzeko had missed five matches due to injury.

AS Roma striker Eden Dzeko returns from injury to face Juventus on Saturday. Alessandro Sabattini / Getty Images

