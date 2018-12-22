Twitter users taunt Trump wondering when he will flee to Florida.

Donald Trump seems increasingly agitated as government shutdown negotiations continue to stagnate. While people on Twitter goad him and make jokes about when he will give up and fly to his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, he insists he is still in Washington, D.C., in the White House “working hard.”

The Washington Examiner says that Trump raised skepticism, as he keeps tweeting about his border wall, Syria, and his disdain for the Democrats that he sees as the opposition. “I am in the White House, working hard. News reports concerning the Shutdown and Syria are mostly FAKE. We are negotiating with the Democrats on desperately needed Border Security (Gangs, Drugs, Human Trafficking & more) but it could be a long stay.”

Then he transitioned to talking about Syria, which many see as a diversion technique to distract from other turmoil and to say that he has kept at least one promise. “[The US was] going to be there for three months, and that was seven years ago – we never left. When I became President, ISIS was going wild. Now ISIS is largely defeated and other local countries, including Turkey, should be able to easily take care of whatever remains. We’re coming home!”

Meanwhile, despite the fact that Trump continues to post most of the news about the shutdown is “fake news,” Twitter continues to taunt him about how long it will take until he is on a plane to Florida, with the hashtag #MaraLago trending.

Donald Trump last tweeted that he was meeting with a large group for lunch. “Will be having lunch in White House residence with large group concerning Border Security.”

However, it has been revealed that it is a relatively small lunch with Jared Kushner, Mick Mulvaney, and Lindsey Graham.

Actor and director Ken Olin taunted Trump on Twitter by tweeting him the current weather forecast for Palm Beach, Florida. “Donald. If you resign you’d be home now. # TrumpResign.”

Conservative pundit Bill Kristol has been relentless and amusing with his hourly pokes at Donald Trump, betting that the president will be on a plane to Palm Beach by tomorrow. “Trump’s going nuts being confined to the White House. By tomorrow he’ll accept a deal that provides funding for a dozen steel slats so he can head off to Mar-a-Lago.”

Others are suspicious and don’t believe that the president is still in the White House, instead believing that he might have snuck out. “I hope somebody is watching the back door to make sure Trump doesn’t sneak out to go to Maralago.”