‘That’s So Raven’ Star Orlando Brown Speaks With Dr. Phil After Friends Reach Out For Help

Dr. Phil theorized that Brown's drug use may have contributed to his mental state after Brown made some confusing statements throughout the interview.

Orlando Brown, best known for playing Eddie Thomas on the hit Disney Channel show That’s So Raven, has had some struggles since the sitcom ended, People is reporting. Brown appeared on The Dr. Phil Show on Friday, December 21, after friends of Brown reached out to Dr. Phil for help. Solomon Barron, Brown’s manager, said he let the actor live with him but eventually kicked him out.

“He’s burned so many bridges no one wants to deal with him,” Barron said to Dr. Phil. “If you can’t help, he does not have a chance.”

Brown showed up to the interview with Dr. Phil wearing snake-eye contact lenses. There, he discussed his drug addiction and problems with the law. In April, Brown was arrested in Las Vegas for an outstanding warrant. He had failed to appear in court after being accused of hitting his girlfriend. In 2014, a woman accused Brown of threatening to kill her and her daughter, resulting in Brown agreeing to a plea deal and paying a fine.

In his interview on the show, Brown admitted to being addicted to alcohol as well as marijuana and crystal meth. He claimed to be four years sober, but his friends insist that’s not the case. Dr. Phil theorized that Brown’s drug use may have contributed to his mental state after Brown made some confusing statements throughout the interview.

Orlando Brown wears snake-eye contacts to meet Dr. Phil https://t.co/LYCON0Pqi7 pic.twitter.com/nQYRWIDbg9 — Page Six (@PageSix) December 20, 2018

Brown told Dr. Phil he had “quite a bit of children,” but could not keep track of how many he had, what their names were, and how old they were. First, he said he has four children at the ages of 2, 5, 11, and “like 16 to 18.” Later on in the interview, he remarked that he had “a 2-year-old, 4-year-old…5-year-old, 8 and 11… Two-year-old still in the belly.”

Brown also stated that Michael Jackson was his father, but Barron shared that Brown was beginning to tell people that Will Smith was his father. Dr. Phil recommended that Brown enter treatment.

“I think there’s a real good chance that what you’ve been through has caused you to have some neurological disruptions,” Dr. Phil said.”I think you need some treatment for that, and in a very short time, you can get back to being the Orlando that has been so successful in your life.”

While Brown refused initially, he eventually agreed to go to a dual diagnosis and treatment facility in Malibu. Since the interview, which was recorded in October, Brown “has made great strides,” according to an update from Dr. Phil.