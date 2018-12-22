Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Curves In Sexy Cut-Out Dress On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is showing some skin this holiday season. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media to show off her latest sexy look over the weekend.

On Saturday, December 22, Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo of herself via her Instagram account, where she was busy getting into the Christmas spirit while wearing a sexy, black cut-out dress.

In the snapshot, Kardashian is seen sporting a black dress with a silver sequined bra feature, and a cut-out waist. The floor-length gown flaunts the reality star’s toned abs, flat tummy, and ample cleavage.

Kourtney wears her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves. She also dons a full face of makeup, which includes her usual sun-kissed glow, dark brows and eyelashes, and natural-looking lip color.

The mother-of-three stands near a pencil tree, which is decorated with white lights and silver and white ornaments, with a white fur tree skirt wrapped around it. A near life-sized Santa is seen peeking out from behind the tree, as Kardashian rests her arm on the decoration, and a gray bag filled with more decor rests on the floor next to the tree at Kourtney’s feet.

In the caption of the photo, Kourtney Kardashian pretends to be talking to Santa, revealing a list of things she wants for Christmas, which includes diamonds, watches, and a house on the beach.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney may be dealing with some personal drama this holiday season. The father of Kardashian’s children, Scott Disick, seems to be caught in the middle of his famous ex and his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Sofia expects to be with Scott on Christmas morning, while Kourtney believes that Disick’s place is with her and their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Richie is allegedly worried sick that Kardashian is going to ruin her romantic holiday plans with Disick, and is upset by the thought of not spending the holidays with her boyfriend.

“Sofia loves Scott and it would break her heart if she missed him opening presents with him on Christmas because Kourtney insisted on him being alone with her and the kids. Sofia wants nothing more than to kiss Scott at midnight on New Year’s Eve and she feels it would crush her if Kourtney pressured Scott into a family event instead,” a source revealed.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season on E! next year.