Here’s How Eiza Gonzalez Plans To Shatter Hollywood Latina Stereotypes

Eiza Gonzalez told Courtney Tezeno of Entertainment Tonight she’s eternally grateful for what she’s accomplished this past year, but she still has big plans for her future. She revealed one of her biggest plans includes breaking the stigma and stereotypes attached to Latina actors and actresses in Hollywood.

It was about a week ago news broke that Gonzalez would be joining Dwayne Johnson as a member of The Fast and the Furious franchise spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Gonzalez reveals just how much she leans on her mother – Glenda Reyna – for support as she takes on her new role as Madam M. Gonzalez.

“Two days ago, she was with me on the set of Hobbs & Shaw. I sat down with her and I looked at her and I said, ‘I am scared’. And she said, ‘What do you mean?’ I was like, ‘I’m just scared this is going to be the end?’ I’m still a woman. I’m still insecure and I fear when you’re like, ‘This is too good to be true!’ I’m so determined and I always want to do the best job that I can. I’m such a perfectionist that if I’m not then I feel like people are going to be disappointed in me,” the 28-year-old actress revealed as she opened up about a conversation she shared with her mother.

Eiza continued to add: “All I care is representing Latina women in a way where they feel proud. So that is daunting too. But that’s the beauty of having a beautiful family. She looked at me and said, ‘All that matters, babe, is to be a good person. Continue to be the loving, thoughtful girl that you are and that will bring things to your life.'”

Gonzalez was just 13 years old when she kicked off her acting career in Mexico. She has successfully landed several roles in films such as Godzilla vs. Kong, Baby Driver, and Bloodshot. Still speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Eiza admits that every project she takes on just improves her acting skills.

“Everything’s a lesson,” Gonzalez explained as she opened up about how important it was for her – and anyone else – to “be proud of everything you do.”

The actress also revealed Robert Rodriguez deserves some credit for helping her jump start her career in Hollywood.

“He brought me into this industry and he’s taken care of me.”

Robert and Eiza recently reunited when working together on a CGI film called Alita: Battle Angel. Eiza played the role of a cyborg named Nyssiana.

Gonzalez considered this to be a very special role because it didn’t necessarily have any attachment to the fact that she’s Latina.

“I got to portray a character where I didn’t necessarily have to be anything related to a Latina,” she continued to explain.

According to Gonzalez, if you were to pop her name into Google to learn information about her, it would have her labeled as a “Mexican actress” or a “Latina actress.” This is the Hollywood stigma she wants to shatter because she’d simply like to be known as an actress without “Mexican” or “Latina” label attached to it.