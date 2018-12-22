‘World’s Sexiest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Leaves Little To The Imagination In Scanty Pink Thong, Santa Hat

Dubbed the “World’s Sexiest Weather Girl” by Maxim magazine following her rise to internet fame, Yanet Garcia has since taken to the task of turning heads and arresting audiences across the globe. Taking to popular social media platform Instagram, the brunette bombshell from Mexico shared an image which showed she was anticipating the arrival of Saint Nicholas — posing in a sexy thong bottom in the process.

In this particular image, the Mexican TV personality can be seen standing up next to her fireplace, a string of Christmas lights illuminating both the wall and the curvature of her athletic figure. Wearing a royal blue holiday sweater emblazoned with prominent snowflake designs, Yanet also chooses to wear a traditional furry Santa Claus hat — in red and white — to show her spirit of the season.

The star of the show, however, is Yanet Garcia’s world-famous booty. Her derriere is thrust out prominently and is clad only in a scanty pink throng which leaves very little to the imagination. Her curvaceous physique is on full display, and even the tight-fitting Christmas sweater makes only a minor effort to contain her ample assets. Her signature chestnut tresses are styled straight, jutting out dramatically from the brim of her pom-pom hat. Wearing long lashes, a bit of rosy blush, and pretty pink lips, Yanet Garcia channeled a sweet and feminine image for the wintry weather.

A simple stocking hangs by the mantle with care, in hopes that Saint Nicholas — the real one, and not the small doll that rests at the top of the frame — soon will be there.

While the model captioned the photo with a simple message that “Christmas is coming,” It seems that the Santa Claus doll was not the only admirer of Yanet’s impressive form. Over 628,000 Instagram users lavished her Christmas message with a like — and well over 6,400 users left largely complimentary comments in the appropriate section.

One user wrote, “Time to turn on the weather channel,” making reference to Yanet’s occupation. Another cheeky user quipped that, “I want this Santa for Christmas.”

Yanet Garcia made headlines earlier this year for her high-profile breakup with professional gamer, Doug “FaZe Censor” Martin. Per Maxim, Martin had made the claim that Yanet was more interested in his money than him as a whole man. Yanet fired back, dismissing Martin’s claims.

“I believe in justice and bravery and that is why I’m pointing out the lies that I’m not willing to accept… I cannot recognize the person I was in love with.”

It appears that despite the breakup, Yanet Garcia’s career continues to flourish.