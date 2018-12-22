Watch AC Chievo Verona Vs Inter Milan Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Serie A Round 17 Match Live Online

Inter Milan, winless in their last three league away matches, need to find a way to take three points when they visit Verona to face Chievo.

Inter Milan will need to cure whatever it is that ails them when they play away from the San Siro. They bring a four-match away winless streak, as 101 Great Goals reports, into Verona to face the team that sits last in Serie A and will be desperate for the three points to have any hope of avoiding a return to Serie B after a decade in Italy’s top flight. Of course, a win for Chievo over the 18-time league champs would be the Verona club’s first win of the season, as they head into the match that will live stream from the Marc’Antonio Bentegodi.

Chievo, however, have forced draws from a series of bigger clubs over the past month, according to Soccerway, holding Napoli, Lazio, and Parma to stalemates in that span. In fact, the cellar-dwelling side has lost only twice in their seven games since the start of November. But Inter Coach Luciano Spalletti says that his players are not taking their trip to Verona lightly.

“The players have done a proper job preparing for their important game with Chievo,” Spalletti said on Friday, quoted by Sky Sports Italy. “If we do not approach the match with good concentration, for us it will become another difficult match. But we will get the best version of Inter.”

