Canadian Instagram Model Danielle Knudson Flaunts Lacy Black Bra, Bare Chest In 1980s ‘Glam Rock’ Look

Canadian model Danielle Knudson has been turning heads for quite some time now, and is certainly no stranger to public attention. From taking a champagne shower, as previously detailed by the Inquisitr, to gracing the cover of Glamour magazine, it looks like Danielle isn’t afraid to put on a daring show for her broad audience.

In her most recent Instagram images, Danielle shared a variety of high-concept snapshots showing her in a variety of inspired yet provocative poses. Channeling the “glam rock” aesthetic perhaps best represented by 1980s pop-rock superstar Blondie — and saying as much in the caption of her photo — the Canadian blonde bombshell seductively brought the past back to life in all of the best ways possible.

In one particular image, Danielle can be seen sitting in repose, one leg tucked beneath her and the other bent at the knee. Wearing a glittering multi-colored coat which is bedazzled with sequins, she leaves the garment unbuttoned at the chest to reveal a little lacy black bra. This glam rock attitude is further emphasized by Danielle Knudson’s use of high contrast makeup — her lips are painted a royal purple hue, and a rosy pink eye shadow and heavy mascara works to make her seductive aesthetic really pop.

In the caption of the photo, Knudson tells her admirers that the sexy snapshots are in service of Glamour Bulgaria, and will be featured on the cover of the January 2019 issue of the publication. Offering a shout-out to her photographer — as well as her hairstylist, stylist, and makeup artist — it looks like Danielle is gracious enough to give credit where it is due in creating the hyper-vintage composite.

The Canadian beauty’s legions of devotees also apparently enjoyed the throwback picture, and showered the cover-shot with over 5,600 likes in approximately a day’s time. One user wrote, “Congratulations on your cover!! All your hard work is paying off!!!” in the comments section, while another user quipped, “Holy sh*t this is retro as f*ck.”

In other photos from the same set, Danielle can be seen rocking out with a wildly bright purple electric guitar slung behind her back — as well as rocking matching earrings in a glittering finish.

Danielle Knudson made headlines earlier this year for her high-profile breakup with tennis pro Miles Raonic. As Tennis World details, the two had been dating for a while but decided to call it quits. Following that, Knudson began dating soccer star Alexandre Pato.