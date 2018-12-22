Jackie Chan’s Estranged Daughter & Her Wife Kicked Out Of Hostel After Being Unable To Pay Their Bill

Etta Ng, Jackie Chan’s estranged daughter, made headlines just last month after it was revealed that the 19-year-old had married her 31-year-old Canadian girlfriend, Andi Autumn. Shortly afterwards, the couple returned to Hong Kong from Canada after suffering from financial issues in the Great White North.

As reported by Yahoo Singapore, the couple checked into a hostel in Hong Kong, where after five days they owed the owner, Ms. Liu, over HKD 2,000 (approximately $287.65) for the stay. They had told her they wanted to stay for a month, and agreed to a daily rent of HKD 450. When they handed her just HKD 20 ($2.56) as payment after the first five days, she felt she had no other option but to kick them out, calling the police to evict them.

Mrs. Lui was unaware of Etta’s identity, having been told by the couple that they were models who were working in the city. According to the owner, they had not left the room during their stay, emerging only once a day around 4 or 5 pm for food. They never left the room to work, despite their claim that they were models, and instead spent their days playing computer games.

When she kicked them out and entered the room, she found it littered with empty food containers and other trash.

Following their eviction, Etta phoned her mother, Ella Ng, and asked the former supermodel to drive them to the bank to get them money. Etta is the result of her mother’s 1999 affair with Jackie Chan.

Etta has claimed that both she and her wife were “abused as children who never felt love,” and have blamed their homelessness on “homophobic parents” who have cut them off.

The teenager has also said she doesn’t really know who her father is, and that her last name was never Chan. As a result, she has no comments to offer on her biological father, feeling that she can’t say anything without ever having known him.

“We have concorcured [sic] our fears, accepted our faults, and now we understand that the people who hurt us are hurting still. We have all been hurt but if you can dream of love, you can find it. Love is kind, it does not judge. Love is both strength and weakness. Love can make change,” Etta wrote on one Instagram post, according to Unilad.

The couple decided to return to Hong Kong, with Etta calling it “home with the family that you can choose.”