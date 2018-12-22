Buxom ‘Playboy’ Pin-Up Sara Underwood Arches Her Back To Show Off Sideboob & Derriere In Sexy Thong Bikini

Sara Underwood is perhaps one of the most well-known and well-loved Playboy Playmate alumni, having been a mainstay of the publication for years. With her infectious smile and cheery attitude in tandem with one of the world’s most enviable figures, Sara shows that it takes more than simply beauty to achieve the heights of stardom in the modeling world. Given that she has accrued over 9.2 million Instagram fans and followers, it appears that a legion of devotees might agree.

In her latest Instagram snapshot, Underwood produced an altogether sexy, seductive look that arrested the attention of her target audience. Kneeling on a sandy beach and arching her back to reveal her killer curves, Sara twists her torso to show off her prominent bust and flat stomach. Her full backside is on display in a barely-there string bikini in a nude color which matches the fine grains of sand about her. Pink accents help to add a bit of feminine flavor to the skimpy bikini, adding definition to the garment.

The former Playboy stunner adopts a dramatic pose, one hand supporting her by resting on her heel while the other grasps at her signature tawny tresses as they hang loose. Fixing the camera lens with a piercing stare, Sara gives off an air of sensuality that is hard to describe with mere words.

Captioning her contortions with a claim to be adopting the yoga position known as “camel pose,” Sara asked her fans and followers how well her form was holding up.

It appears that this most recent Instagram share was a big hit with the model’s admirers, many taking no issue with her form. Over 200,000 users liked the beach and bikini combination — and over 1,200 individuals left comments, mostly complimentary.

“This is a picture postcard mon ami,” one user quipped, while another wrote, “Great form.”

Sara Underwood is perhaps best known — aside from her work for the world’s most famous gentleman’s magazine — for her long stint in co-hosting G4 vehicle Attack of the Show! Lately, however, she’s been spending a great deal of time trotting around the globe with her romantic interest — and principal photographer — Jacob Witzling. As Designboom details, she and Witzling have often cruised around the United States in the company of a designer truck. Riding around in a vintage 1979 Ford F-250, complete with an eccentric yet charming impromptu cabin built atop of it, it looks like the pair are truly off to adventure.

Sara, ever the adventurous and daring soul, appears to be having the time of her life.