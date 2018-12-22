Casey Anthony Plans Her Own Reality Show, Compares Herself To The Kardashians

Casey Anthony, the Florida woman who was notoriously acquitted of the murder of her daughter, Caylee, is planning a reality show, Radar Online has reported. The show, Anthony hopes, will portray her as she attempts to rebuild her life after the death of her daughter, and the media circus surrounding the trial.

According to the Radar Online report, Anthony bragged on her private Twitter account that if the Kardashians can have so much success after being hated in the media, then she can, too.

“My reality show will be a huge success – I am more than positive it would be a hit,” she allegedly tweeted. Radar also revealed that she took a trip to New York earlier this month, and she alluded that the trip was not a vacation, but that she was traveling for business, possibly pitching the show.

Since the trial ended, Anthony has been keeping a low profile in West Palm Beach, Florida, in the home of Patrick McKenna, who was a private detective and on the investigative team during her trial. She is reportedly dating bartender Antony Karagiannis, and her love life could possibly be the center of the show.

Also, as A&E revealed, Anthony has been thinking about having another child, now that she is in a relationship. A source confessed that while Anthony had hesitations, she’s now opening up to the idea.

“For a long time she was like ‘no way.’ But time has changed that and she’s now open to it in a way she hasn’t been before,” the source claimed.

The alleged reality show could also focus on Anthony’s tumultuous relationship with her parents, George and Cindy. Anthony has kept in touch with her mother, but not with her father, who was recently injured in a roll over crash on the highway.

Ten years ago this month, Caylee’s remains were found in a trash bag in a wooded area outside of Orlando, Florida. She had been missing since July. Caylee’s mother, Casey, was quickly arrested after some suspicious activity arose, but she was eventually found not guilty of murder. According to Cameron Campana, Anthony’s former roommate, no one has spoken to her since she was arrested. She keeps to herself in West Palm, and hasn’t reached out to anyone from her past.

“There’s a part of me that believes she could never have done anything like that, but then there’s another part of me that’s like, maybe she did. There was no justice for Caylee. Only one or two people know what happened, and we’ll probably never know. It’s saddening,” Campana revealed.