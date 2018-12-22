Parkland Survivor David Hogg Has Been Accepted To Harvard University

On Valentine’s Day, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz stormed Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, with an assault rifle. His attack left 17 staff and students dead, and another 17 with injuries. After the tragedy, a number of the surviving students decided they’d had enough of school shootings, and started a movement to try and force lawmakers to introduce stricter gun control laws.

One of those students is 18-year-old David Hogg, who, along with Emma Gonzalez and Cameron Kasky, started the March For Our Lives movement. Now Daily Mail is reporting that Hogg has been accepted to Harvard University for the fall of 2019 to major in political science.

Rebecca Boldrick, Hogg’s mother, has spoken about how proud she is of her son as she shared the news that he would be attending the Ivy League school. She previously stated that there was no way she could afford to send her son to Harvard, but hopes that he will be able to get financial aid.

Hogg has already made visits to the school as part of the March For Our Lives movement to make speeches there, and has relatives who are alumni of the prestigious university. It is believed that he was also offered a place by UC Irvine, but it’s understood he will attend Harvard.

.@davidhogg111 we hear you’re coming to @Harvard this Fall. Congrats!! As a Floridian who also headed north for college, I can say the winters will help you study ❄️???????? pic.twitter.com/10zt92fCq4 — Janet Wu (@JanetWuNews) December 21, 2018

In August, Hogg said that he wants to join a 2020 presidential campaign, and even shared that he hopes to run for Congress by the age of 25.

The news of Hogg’s acceptance into Harvard comes at the same time as the news that a 78-year-old man who sent a threatening letter to Hogg’s mother could face up to five years in prison for it. Warren Stanley Bond of Florida mailed the letter to the family home in June. The letter, which had no return address listed, had a single piece of paper inside it which read “Keep F**king with the NRA and you will be DOA.”

Bond has been charged with the federal crime of mailing a threatening communication.

Meanwhile Cruz, the gunman from the Parkland school shooting, could be facing the death penalty for the attack.

It was also just this week that a federal judge ruled that the cops and the school cannot be held responsible for shielding students during Cruz’s attack on the school, dismissing a lawsuit brought by 15 students against the two parties for not doing more to protect them, per a previous report by the Inquisitr.