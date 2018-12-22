Britney Spears Won’t Be Marrying Sam Asghari Anytime Soon, ‘Gossip Cop’ Reports

Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam Asghari seem to be enjoying a happy and healthy relationship, which has led to speculation that the two plan to get married. Recently, OK! Magazine reported that Spears and Asghari plan to elope and get married early next year in Spears’ home state of Louisiana. But celebrity news fact checker Gossip Cop reports that the story is just another fake news story about the couple.

OK’s alleged source said that Spears and Asghari have been speaking “endlessly” about getting married and that they want to have a ceremony that’s “low-key.”

But Gossip Cop reports that they’ve spoken to a source in Spears’ camp who said that the story is untrue and that the singer has no plans to marry Asghari anytime soon.

Although the prospect of an impending Spears-Asghari wedding doesn’t seem likely, it seems clear that the couple’s relationship is serious. They’ve been dating for two years, having first met during the taping of the music video for Spears’ song “Slumber Party.” In the video, Asghari played her love interest. Life soon imitated art as they went public with their relationship shortly after the video was released.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Asghari recently proved his allegiance to the pop superstar during an Instagram Q&A with fans. One person asked Asghari “Britney or Christina” a reference to the alleged feud between Spears and Christina Aguilera.

“Christina who?” Asghari replied, showing that he only has eyes for Britney Spears.

According to The Sun, Sam Asghari was born in Iran and moved the United States with his family in 1994. “Slumber Party” wasn’t the first time that he’s appeared in a music video. He’s also appeared in the video for Fifth Harmony’s “Work From Home.”

Spears and Asghari have been giving fans little glimpses of their relationship on Instagram. They’ve shared cute videos of them working out and dancing together. Recently, they did an adorable skit which poked fun at the way Spears acts when she’s hungry.

In the short Instagram clip, Spears and Asghari walk hand in hand down a hallway looking like they’re dressed up for a date. Asghari compliments Spears as they walk together. But she suddenly interrupts Asghari to ask where they’ll be eating. As soon as he says “steakhouse,” Spears runs off, presumably towards the door.

“I think she’s really hungry,” Asgari said to the camera.

In the caption of her video, Spears agreed.

“I was freaking hungry.” she wrote.