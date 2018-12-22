Demi Lovato Address Recent Overdose, Says She Is ‘Grateful To Be Alive,’ While Slamming Tabloids

"If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF."

Demi Lovato is speaking out on Twitter against false reports about her overdose and is setting the record straight. The 26-year-old singer has taken quite a bit of time off from social media after her overdose back in July but is now speaking out against false reports and fake sources selling those stories to the tabloids.

Her string of tweets began Friday night with a brief message to her fans.

“I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don’t believe what you read. People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening,” she wrote.

What started out as a simple tweet turned into a lengthy thread of the singer defending herself in a very uncomfortable situation.

“If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME,” she then tweeted.

Demi then told her 56 million Twitter followers that she will eventually explain her story and what happened that night back in July, but that now wasn’t the time.

“Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up s**t that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal,” her third tweet explained.

Demi Lovato 'Grateful to Be Alive' as She Asks for 'Space and Time to Heal' Following Overdose https://t.co/f4fbVJoFSm — People (@people) December 22, 2018

That tweet alone is already pushing 300,000 likes and has over 40,000 retweets from her fans. It was the most liked and re-tweeted post in last night’s thread.

“Any “source” out there that is willing to talk and sell stories to blogs and tabloids about my life isn’t actually a part of my life because most of the s**t I see is soooooo inaccurate. So newsflash: your “sources” are wrong,” she added.

Demi never addressed any particular tabloid or publication which was spreading false gossip and relying on inaccurate sources.

“I would love to set the record straight on all the rumors out there but I literally don’t owe anyone anything so I’m not going to. All my fans need to know is I’m working hard on myself, I’m happy and clean and I’m SO grateful for their support,” Lovato explained.

Pop star Demi Lovato says she is "grateful to be alive" as she attacks tabloid reports about her https://t.co/Q1qVgJkkLJ pic.twitter.com/UNrrKqJQnU — ITV News (@itvnews) December 22, 2018

“I’m so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I’m ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I’m so grateful, truly. I love you guys so f——g much thank you,” her last tweet read.

Fans were happy to know their icon and role model would share her story with them one day, and many encouraged her in her tweets’ comments section. She received overwhelming support, which is crucial in her road to recovery. Demi’s tweets received over one million likes and 132,000 retweets.

Demi recently celebrated a Grammy nomination for her duet with Christina Aguilera on their song “Fall In Line.” The singer rejoiced at the news on Twitter saying dreams really do come true and told a brief story of growing up listening to Christina and desperately trying to hit her high notes.