‘B&B’ Recap For Friday, December 21: Steffy Considers Adoption

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, December 21 states that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) refused to back down. She insisted that Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) not attend Eric’s (John McCook) annual Christmas dinner. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) thought she had a nerve banning people her mother from her family home.

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) arrived to find his wife and ex-wife arguing. He had brought a gift for Kelly (Zoe Pennington) and didn’t know that Hope would be there. Per Soap Central, Liam told Hope that he didn’t feel that Taylor was a threat to the children. Hope still did not want her daughter around Taylor.

Steffy told Liam and Hope that she really wanted a sister for Kelly. Since she wasn’t sure that Kelly and Hope’s baby would be able to bond, she had been exploring other options. When Liam asked her what she meant, she replied that she had made an appointment. She was considering adoption if Hope wouldn’t allow Kelly to be close to her daughter.

Brooke Was Shocked At Maya’s News

Maya Avant (Karla Mosley) told Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) that there wasn’t a specific incident that led to her and Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) splitting up. Brooke was shocked to hear of their impending divorce.

Just then Julius (Obba Babbatunde) and Vivienne Avant (Anna Maria Horsforth) barged into the office welcoming Maya home. They inquired after Rick and Maya told them the news. Julian was disappointed because he thought they would have stayed together like him and Vivienne

When Brooke found out that Maya was staying in a hotel room, she asked her to stay with them. Vivienne hugged her daughter. Everyone rallied around Maya and assured her of their support. Maya said that she was glad she was still part of Brooke’s family.

Maya definitely needs a hug right now. ❤️ #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/dsUylsdyzB — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 21, 2018

Reese Kissed Taylor Again

Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) and Taylor were enjoying lunch at Il Giardino. Taylor tried to get Reese to open up about himself, but he gave her a vague answer. Taylor told him that she had done something horrible in her past. Brooke was using this to try and control her actions, and now it was impacting her daughter. She revealed that Steffy was now considering adoption in an effort to let Kelly have a sister. Reese reassured her that he would be there for her. Taylor told Reese that it was easy to confide in him. Reese kissed Taylor again.