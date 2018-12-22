Louisiana Police Officer Terry Yetman Accused Of Filming Himself Having Sex With Animals

Yetman was the winner of the 2018 Trey Hutchison Award for championing the protective rights of domestic violence victims and their families.

Terry Yetman, a police officer in Louisiana, has been charged with over two dozen counts for allegedly filming himself while having sex with animals, the state police have said.

One of the animals was kept as a pet, a report by the New York Post said. The 38-year-old officer from Bossier City voluntarily surrendered to police on Wednesday after warrants were issued for his arrest. The arrest was made after an investigation was launched into the matter in August, as police found animal sexual abuse material on his electronic devices.

Per the report, the accused was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Correctional Center after his arrest. He has been charged with “20 counts of sexual abuse of animals by performing sexual acts with an animal and 20 counts of sexual abuse of animals by filming sexual acts with an animal.”

The report further detailed that Yetman’s crime may incur additional charges. The authorities, however, did not say exactly which animals were victimized by the culprit, though a spokesman for the state police specified that one of the animals was the officer’s pet, who has now been rescued and is safe.

In an email response, Louisiana Trooper Glenn Younger said that the “investigation is very active and ongoing with additional charges possible.” According to a report by Newsweek, Younger urged the public to report if they come across similar incidents.

“Feel free to call us. That’s what we’re here for. Your local police agency, that’s what we do. And unfortunately, sometimes it puts us in a situation where we have to see and learn things that people don’t want to talk about and don’t want to see and learn about. But that’s what we’re hired and paid to do. So, if you see something, say something.”

The New York Post report detailed that Yetman has been associated with the Louisiana Police Department since 2014 as a patrol officer. He was placed on administrative leave by the Bossier City Police Department in November after police brass came to know about the ongoing investigation.

TROOP G NEWS RELEASE – Bossier City Man Arrested on Animal Sexual Abuse Charges: Yesterday, 38-year-old Terry Yetman of Bossier City turned himself in on charges of animal sexual abuse. More info can be found at https://t.co/pDQyj01Ld2 pic.twitter.com/zusitJMMoF — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) December 20, 2018

A report by New Orleans-based media outlet WGNO revealed that Yetman was the winner of the 2018 Trey Hutchison Award, per Newsweek. According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, Yetman received the accolade for his “outstanding effort over the year to champion the protective rights of domestic violence victims and their families.”

A police spokesman said that Yetman will remain on paid administrative leave until the outcome of the investigation, per the report. On Friday, Yetman remained in police custody with a $350,000 bond.