Lais Ribeiro Goes Topless & Dons See-Through Jacket On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Lais Ribeiro recently did a photoshoot for Maxim Magazine, and from the photo that was posted to their Instagram page, it looks like the results will have fans doing a double-take. Lais posed topless while wearing a see-through jacket, which appeared to be made of some sort of vinyl fabric. The jacket had black accents throughout, along with flower appliques on the front left panel. The model stood while tugging at the jacket, while wearing dark lipstick and silver hoop earrings. Ribeiro also wore a string bottom, and fans commented, “Beautiful” and “Stunning.”

It looks like Maxim was busy photographing some of the popular VS models for their new edition, as they also shared new pictures of Martha Hunt and Barbara Palvin. On the other hand, Ribeiro has been keeping her fans updated on her personal Instagram page, where she recently posted a photo of herself wearing a red corset along with a multitude of necklaces and an unconventional hat with tassles. She wore her hair down in tight curls and several braids, as the biggest necklace was shaped like a cross with a circle in the middle. Fans also liked this picture, with people saying “Gypsy,” “Queen,” and “pretty.”

Another sneak peek of the photoshoot showed her hat more clearly, which looks like a regular bowler’s hat except with tassles along the brim. The image was taken of Lais getting ready in the dressing room, as stylists worked on her outfit. The model noted that it was the “Last job of the year! Can’t wait to show you guys what we were working on it”.

No doubt the model is looking forward to some down time, as her end-of-the-year has been packed. Between her appearance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to photoshoot in Costa Rica for Sports Illustrated, the model’s had a lot on her agenda. Plus, with her Maxim shoot and whatever shoot the red outfit was for, Lais has likely been traveling the world for weeks.

Probably out of all of her recent work, her VS gig is the one that people tend to be most curious about. For example, Elle interviewed the model and couldn’t help but focus on the VS show for most of the time. Lais opened up about what it was like backstage, and it sounds like it’s a very energetic moment for everyone before they go on the catwalk.