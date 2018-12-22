Drew Barrymore Shows Off 25-Pound Weight Loss In Before-And-After Photos

With the year 2018 coming to a close, actress Drew Barrymore is really putting a lot of time and effort into get back in shape. The star recently shared some before-and-after pictures of her weight-loss journey on Instagram which left her fans and followers completely awe-inspired.

The actress revealed that she has lost 25 pounds in three months and said that she has been working out to shed the extra pounds. The 43-year-old actress also shared multiple pictures where she is featured performing some strenuous exercises, the Daily Mail reported.

“Here is me in a before pose and then 25 pounds later in the same place. You can tell my face is so much thinner! This takes me so much work,” the actress wrote in the captions. She also revealed how a combination of diet and exercise — together with “fighting like a lion for it” — helped her achieve the desired results.

“Damn you genetics! And yet thank you for all the good stuff,” she said.

According to a report, Barrymore not only opened about her weight loss in the post, but also made references to her prestigious heritage in the post — she comes from a long line of actors, known collectively as the Barrymore family.

“I love where I come from (JOHN ETHEL LIONEL) and whatever package it comes in. I just know that I have the control to be what I want. Even if it is hard AF!” she said.

In the post, she also tagged her fitness instructor, Marnie Alton, the founder of Barre Belle. The woman has helped Drew shed 25 pounds in three months.

It is reported that a weight loss company recently approached Drew Barrymore with a very lucrative offer worth $1 million to lose 50 pounds. The actress, however, refused to accept the offer.

As the Inquisitr earlier reported, Drew didn’t accept the offer because it is a matter of priorities for her. A source told OK! Magazine that Drew turned down the offer as she couldn’t handle raising two daughters — Olive, 4, and Frankie, 6 — while also taking care of her hectic schedule which involved making public appearances, filming, and promoting her beauty line, Flower.

Drew has been open about her weight fluctuations and, as the report pointed out, she is okay with that and isn’t stressing over it. She is, instead, focusing on her business, her friends, and her family.

The report also added that Drew’s decision to steer clear of weight loss products comes at a good time as many high-profile celebrities — including the Kardashians family and Cardi B — have been criticized for endorsing and selling similar weight loss products like diet teas and shakes for people to slim down fast.