NBA Rumors: D’Angelo Russell, Terry Rozier Emerge As Magic’s Top FA Targets In 2019, Per ‘Basketball Insider’

Will the Magic succeed to acquire D'Angelo Russell or Terry Rozier in the 2019 NBA free agency?

Since the 2018 NBA offseason, the Orlando Magic have been active on the market, searching for a starting caliber point guard. When drama started to build around Markelle Fultz and the Philadelphia 76ers, the Magic are rumored to be one of the NBA teams who expressed a strong interest in acquiring the former No. 1 overall pick.

However, according to Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders, Magic sources denied that there’s a serious trade discussion between the Magic and the Sixers involving Markelle Fultz. Kyler revealed that the Magic could wait until the summer of 2019 to address the major issue on their backcourt. The Magic are reportedly keeping an eye on Terry Rozier of the Boston Celtics and D’Angelo Russell of the Brooklyn Nets.

“The Magic, according to sources, have started doing due diligence on some of the notable would-be free agent point guards, and they do have eyes for both Boston’s Terry Rozier and Brooklyn’s D’Angelo Russell. Rozier is considered the top option, but there is expected to be significant demand for Rozier, if and when he hits free agency. The Magic seem to be willing to deal now, but not at the expense of their future, so this could be an interesting week regarding what gets offered to Orlando with so many teams saying the Magic are open for business.”

Between the two incoming restricted free agents, Terry Rozier is considered the Magic’s top option next summer. Despite receiving plenty of interest from other NBA teams, the Celtics made it clear to the entire league that they have no interest in moving Rozier before the February NBA trade deadline. The Celtics see Rozier as insurance if something bad happens again to Kyrie Irving during the 2018-19 NBA season.

However, Terry Rozier’s days in Boston are already numbered. When the Celtics decided not to give him a contract extension, Rozier revealed that he’s planning to sign with a team that can assure him a starting role and a decent contract. The two things that NBA teams like the Magic can offer.

Terry Rozier may be underperforming in the 2018-19 NBA season, but when given enough playing time, he can be a reliable contributor on both ends of the floor. In the 19 postseason games he played as the Celtics starting point guard, Rozier averaged 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.3 steals on 40.6 percent shooting from the field and 34.7 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

D’Angelo Russell will also be an intriguing option for the Magic. However, with Russell currently having a solid season, the Magic may have a hard time stealing him from the Nets even if they can give him a huge offer. This season, the former No. 2 overall pick is averaging 18.0 points, 6.2 assists, and 1.2 steals on 42.2 percent shooting from the field and 36.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc.