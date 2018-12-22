Barbara Palvin Exposes Curves In Sultry Pose On Instagram

Barbara Palvin posed for Maxim Magazine with stunning results, as evidenced by a sneak peek of the photoshoot that was posted to Instagram. In the photo, Barbara laid on her back on blue glass as she was surrounded by foliage. She wore what looks like a flowing, white dress or was perhaps nude and covered with the white fabric. Whatever the case, her curves could be seen as she struck a sultry pose wearing clear heels. Her left hand rested on her hip, as Palvin had her eyes closed and wore her hair up. Fans gushed about the image, saying things like “Beautiful picture and beautiful model!!”, “Very cool shot!,” and “Oh wow!!”

The model, on the other hand, mentioned that she was planning on posting a lot less as she returned home to Hungary for the holidays. However, she did update fans with an Instagram Story. The picture she posted was of a Polaroid, which she captioned #thebandisbacktogether. She tagged her sister in the post.

And speaking of Hungary, where Barbara’s at right now, it’s worth noting that she interviewed with W Magazine and spoke about the Budapest baths.

“I think [the baths] is very cultural, since the Turkish conquest! Budapest naturally has quite a lot of thermal heat, so it’s a great foundation to use it in a bath scene, which is very popular with the tourist and local audiences too,” she said.

“Well, as a child I visited these places through my PE classes at school. Also, it was very common in our family to spend our free time on the weekends together at these spas and swimming pools,” the model also added.

It’s hard to know whether a trip to the baths is in the books for Palvin while she’s enjoying her home country, but according to Baths Budapest, it’s one of the main tourist attractions in the area. And by “baths,” it’s not literally a bathtub, as these baths represent thermal hot spots that have been turned into pool-like areas for people to enjoy. The waters are believed to offer healing properties.

At any rate, it’s been a busy time for Barbara. From stomping the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, jetting off to Costa Rica for a Sports Illustrated photoshoot, and posing for Maxim, she’s had her plate full. Of course, fans are likely looking forward to seeing what 2019 has to bring for Barbara.