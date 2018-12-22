WWE News: ‘Tribute To The Troops’ Overnight Ratings

Here's how many people watched WWE's pre taped 'Tribute to the Troops' special on Thursday night.

When it comes to WWE shows, one thing fans always seem to worry about is the ratings. Fans always want to know how well (or poorly) WWE’s shows are viewed on television. Well, for Tribute to the Troops, the numbers won’t exactly blow anyone away, but they’re not terrible either.

According to The Wrestling Observer, the show averaged 1,127,000 viewers when it aired last night, which is about half the viewers of a typical episode of Raw or SmackDown Live. For example, this week Monday Night Raw had a highly-rated show, and it drew just over 2.5 million viewers overall. That was with the company pushing the return of Vince McMahon to “shake things up.”

However, while it’s a decent number for a taped show that didn’t have any important storyline developments, it’s still a pretty large drop from last year’s show, which averaged 1,401,000 viewers. Additionally, the show drew a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is a decrease from last year’s 0.42.

Part of the reason for the year-over-year decrease could be the fact that last year’s show aired from 8-10 p.m. ET, while this year’s show was on from 9-11 p.m. ET. That hour later can make a pretty big difference in the ratings.

Here’s the card that aired on Tribute to the Troops and the results of each match:

Natalya and Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax and Tamina vs. The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan) (with Ruby Riott) – Natalya and Rousey win

Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre (with Lio Rush) vs. Elias and Finn Balor – Elias and Balor win

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville – Lynch and Flair win

AJ Styles and Seth Rollins vs. Daniel Bryan and Dean Ambrose – Styles and Rollins win

While it’s a solid card in terms of fun matches, there isn’t a lot there that’ll draw big viewership. The main event with Styles and Rollins taking on Bryan and Ambrose was quite good, and it was something fans won’t get to see often, as the teammates on each side compete for separate brands.

In addition to the matches, there was also a Miz TV segment. The Miz actually sat down for an interview with Muscle & Fitness recently where he talked about his experience performing on Tribute to the Troops. He recounted a story of meeting a soldier’s baby before the soldier did: