Martha Hunt Goes Topless In A Black-And-White Photo On Instagram

Martha Hunt showed off her body in a new photo on Instagram, where she posed topless while censoring her curves with her right arm and long hair. The model was photographed looking at the camera wearing dark eyeliner. Her hair was down in curls, as the caption from Maxim called her “The Goddess!” Photo credits were given to Gilles Bensimon. Fans exclaimed, “Oh my @marthahunt is so special,” “Gorgeous,” and “Beautiful woman.”

In addition, the model’s personal Instagram page included a sneak preview of a magazine cover for Issue, where she appeared to be topless or wore a halter-top of some sort. In that post, Martha was seen wearing a straw hat, while her makeup was kept simple and minimal, with the focal point being her blue eyes. The cover also read, “Martha Hunt / The Style Icon.” Her hair was pulled back in a loose, messy ponytail as wisps of her hair peeked through the hat.

Also, Hunt’s most recent post shows her posing in a Duke jersey at a basketball game. She captioned the picture, “It’s a fun year to be a DUKE fan,” as she smiled and pointed up to the ceiling with both hands making the gesture for “1,” which was also printed on the jersey. Her hair was pulled back in a braid, and the model sported black jeans and a simple necklace.

Hunt’s other recent post showed off her impeccable style, as she strolled down a city street wearing an all-black outfit. Martha wore her hair down, as she wore a black jacket cinched with a black belt at the waist. She complemented the outfit with tight-fitting black jeans, a boat-neck shirt, and knee-high boots. She joked in the captions, “when you get off work early.”

And for fans that want to know Martha’s dieting secrets, look no further. She revealed her recipe to success with the Hollywood Life during a recent interview.