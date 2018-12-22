New Orleans Saints News: What Is At Stake In Week 16 Vs Pittsburgh Steelers? – Cam Vs Big Ben

There is a lot on the line for the New Orleans Saints this weekend as they face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The New Orleans Saints are having one of those magical seasons where so much is going right and things just work out for them. Sure, there have been a few hiccups here and there, but they’re currently 12-2 and are preparing to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. With only two weeks left to go in the season, the Saints have a chance at accomplishing all of their 2018 NFL regular season goals with just one more victory.

A couple of weeks ago, the Saints clinched a playoff berth and the NFC South title. This season, they’ve had a 10-game winning streak and could end up with 14 wins before the postseason rolls around.

As of right now, they have a bit of a break on their side as they are one game better than the Los Angeles Rams and own the head-to-head tiebreaker. New Orleans has been on the road for a number of weeks now and even though their final two games are at home, they want the playoffs to roll through the Superdome as well.

If the Saints want to lock up a first-round bye and home-field advantage, they can do it this weekend, but it will require a victory over the Steelers. Right now, the Steelers also have a lot riding on this game and tensions are already beginning to rise.

Saints star Cam Jordan: I'd take Eli before Ben https://t.co/1pQodr4LHr — GrEeK K1N6 (@JohnSavvides42) December 21, 2018

As reported by ESPN, Cam Jordan was speaking to a reporter who said that the Steelers have a quarterback who is likely going to the Hall of Fame. That’s when Jordan began questioning if Big Ben is in the top five quarterbacks of this era and on the same level as Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Peyton Manning.

#Saints Cam Jordan is not buying the idea that #Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is a future Hall of Famer. Apparently, he's not even one of the Top 5 QB of his era – "I’d honestly put Eli before I put Ben" #PITvsNO #HereWeGo ➡️https://t.co/eUxl5N3Nxs⬅️ pic.twitter.com/uoBdAEu4jN — Simon Chester (@SimonAChester) December 20, 2018

After Cam Jordan’s comments began making the social media rounds, he didn’t backtrack, but did clarify what he was saying about Ben Roethlisberger.

To be honest, I was thinking first ballot, not naive or biased to say that he isn’t a HOF but alas ????????????‍♂️ — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) December 21, 2018

It may be needless to say, but those comments by Cam Jordan have certainly added some fuel to the fire of this game. There is plenty riding on this big match-up for both teams, but here is what’s at stake for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Saints can clinch home-field advantage through the playoffs with:

New Orleans win OR

New Orleans tie and Los Angeles Rams loss or tie, OR

Los Angeles Rams loss and Chicago loss or tie

Saints can clinch a first-round bye with:

New Orleans win

Los Angeles Rams loss

Chicago loss or tie

Depending on how the game against the Saints goes and some other games from around the league, the Steelers can clinch the AFC North title or at least a playoff spot. One thing is certain, though, a victory over New Orleans would certainly make matters easier on them. If the Saints happen not to win this week, they can still take the number one overall seed in the NFC by defeating the Carolina Panthers in Week 17.