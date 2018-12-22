Larsa Pippen Pours Out Of Sexy See-Through Top In Latest Photo

Larsa Pippen has been showing off her new single woman body over the past few months following the announcement of her divorce.

On Friday, Dec. 21, Larsa Pippen took to her Instagram account to share a brand new photo of herself with her girlfriend, and the pair are both flaunting their curves.

Pippen is seen wearing a pair of skin-tight black leather leggings, which showcases her hourglass figure. She also dons a tiny black tank top, which shows off the former Real Housewives star’s ample cleavage. The top is very low cut, and has a see-through quality to it.

Larsa, who is the ex of NBA legend, Scottie Pippen, wears her caramel-colored hair parted down the middle and worn in a long, loose curls that fall over her shoulders and back.

Pippen dons a full face of make up, which includes dark brows and lashes, a tan eye shadow, and natural-looking, pink lips. She also sports a pair of diamond studded earrings, and dons a purse, which she wears across her body.

Larsa’s friend, model Anichka, is seen rocking a pair of plaid pants and a white crop top, which is extremely tight on her buxom figure. The pair don’t reveal where they are, or what they’re doing in the snapshot.

As previously reported by Us Weekly Magazine, following Larsa Pippen’s divorce announcement, the reality star was forced to defend herself against allegations that she may have cheated on Scottie Pippen during their marriage.

“Ppl are so insensitive to my life. I’m a lover and will never say anything negative about him. My soul isn’t built for negativity. I’ll take a beating publicly ppl saying I cheated when believe me it wasn’t like that. He was no where around. I cried oceans after him. I would do anything for him,” Larsa said of Scottie following their split.

Larsa also went on to address rumors that she is a gold digger by revealing her marriage ended because Scottie wasn’t there for her when she needed him the most.

“Ppl saying I’m a gold digger is insane I don’t know about money I’ve had it my whole life. I spent my bday, New Year’s Eve, times when I needed him alone. At some point I decided I had to live my truth and here I am,” she wrote via Instagram in November.

Following Larsa Pippen’s divorce announcement, she and Scott revealed that their children, Preston, Justin, Sophia, and Scottie Pippen Jr. would remain their main focus.