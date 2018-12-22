Cardi B And Offset Spotted Together In Puerto Rico

It looks like Cardi B and Offset are back together. Weeks after the “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to Instagram to announce that she was splitting from her husband, the two of them have been spotted in Puerto Rico. According to TMZ, they seemed to be enjoying each other’s company and were photographed riding a jet ski together. Cardi B is in Puerto Rico to perform at the Electric Holiday Festival in San Juan.

News of Offset and Cardi B’s happy reunion is fuelling suspicions that their breakup announcement was nothing more than a publicity stunt. At the time, many pointed out that she looked too calm in the breakup announcement for it to be authentic. Others noted that Offset has an album coming out so, to them, the timing seemed to confirm that this announcement was just meant to pique interest in their relationship.

“So, everybody been bugging me and everything. And you know, I been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” Cardi said during the announcement video, as reported by XXL Mag. “And we’re really good friends and you know we’re really good business partners and you know, he’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,”

Cardi later said that she believed that they might have “fallen out of love.” She also hinted that she had thought about getting a divorce. In the comments of the Instagram posts, Offset wrote “Y’all won,” a comment that many found bizarre.

Offset also launched a campaign to convince his estranged wife to take him back. First, he posted a tweet in which he declared that he missed Cardi. This was followed by an apology video on Instagram where he confessed that he had been “partaking in activity” that he shouldn’t have been. Many assumed that “activity” was infidelity, given that leaked texts allegedly revealed that he had been organizing a threesome with other women while his wife was pregnant with their first child.

Other rappers also used social media to beg Cardi for Offset’s forgiveness. XXL Mag reports that 21 Savage took it one step further when he asked the crowd to shout “Take Offset Back” during his set at the Rolling Loud Festival.

As The Inquistr previously reported, during Cardi B’s set at Rolling Loud, Offset popped up and asked for her forgiveness in person. At the time, it looked like his interruption upset her. But now that they’ve been spotted together in Puerto Rico, it looks like Offset’s apology tour may have worked.