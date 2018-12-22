Bella Hadid Goes Topless During Holiday-Themed Ad For Lipstick

Model Bella Hadid has been sharing ad campaigns that she’s been featured in on her Instagram feed, and her latest video shows her promoting Chanel’s new lipstick line. The video starts with the words “All I wish you for holidays is…” against a backdrop of star constellations. It then transitions to featuring lipstick with the words: “Faith,” “Bliss,” “Luck,” “Thrill,” “Fame,” and “Love” engraved on the stick. There’s also a star at the top, and each of them are a distinct shade. Bella can be seen representing each of the words with sultry and flirty looks, including the first look for “Faith,” which showed her topless and looking over her left shoulder. The model wore her hair slicked back in a high ponytail, as she winked for the cameras.

Hadid, along with sister Gigi, are some of the most sought-after models in the industry. So it’s no wonder that Chanel chose Bella to represent their new line of lipstick in this holiday-themed ad campaign.

And it’s been a busy time for Bella, as she also shared some photos from her Vogue Magazine shoot. These photos showed Bella going horseback riding in traditional outfits, while the magazine featured her in their latest episode of “73 Questions?”

During the video interview, Bella talked about how she’d ridden competitively for 10 years and had been in hundreds of competitions. Obviously, she’s been focusing more on her modeling career lately, but horseback riding is still a big passion for Hadid. And as the interviewer threw questions at her, Bella walked through the horse stables to say hello to the horses there.

Hadid also revealed that her successes are in her health and mental states, which are a big deal to her since she was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012, as detailed by People. Hopefully Bella continues to be well, and gets to enjoy some downtime this holiday season.