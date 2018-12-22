‘SI’ Swimsuit Model Alexis Ren Flaunts Insane Bikini Body In New Photoshoot

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Alexis Ren stripped down to a barely-there gold bikini in a new Instagram video which immediately sent pulses racing.

Posted by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on its official Instagram page, the video in question garnered more than 423,037 views and close to 600 comments where fans and followers couldn’t contain their excitement after watching the sexy photoshoot.

In the video clip, the 22-year-old model is featured wearing a tiny gold bikini with sequins that hardly covered her breasts and, as a result, provided a generous view of her sideboobs. “It’s a big bathing suit,” the person filming the video joked and Alexis nodded in agreement, saying that she is excited because she wouldn’t be having any tanlines during the photoshoot.

And as she struck sexy poses to flaunt her enviable figure throughout the video, fans continued to praise her for her amazing looks. “Sizzling hot!!! Love it!” one person commented on the video. Another one suggested that Alexis should be doing Playboy photoshoots because her figure is perfect. “You are the hottest model I have ever seen,” another commentator wrote.

Other fans expressed their admiration for Alexis by posting countless hearts and kisses emojis and by using words and phrases like “amazing,” “breathtakingly beautiful,” “goddess,” “charming,” and “unbelievably sexy.”

But amid the compliments, many people also criticized Sports Illustrated for hiring models with implanted breasts and not promoting natural beauty.

“Find some natural ladies, please,” one person commented. While another said the following.

“I know this is targeted at men…but still unfortunate that SI is promoting an unrealistic standard of beauty with a girl who’s had ribs removed, implants, lip injections, etc.”

Another one agreed, and said that “[the models] are all airbrushed when they get in the magazine anyway just like all models & celebrities do in magazines.”

“[sic] I don’t really like the fact that she pretends to have abs and a big butt by faking photos and big boobs by using implants. I think you should use REAL models,” another critic said.

And although she has come under fire by critics ever since she started modelling because they have been comparing her before and after photographs — that show some visible changes to her appearance — Alexis has denied getting implants. According to an article by YourTango, Alexis sent a tweet in 2014 to address the boob job rumors and said that her boobs weren’t fake.

My boobs ARE real. -_- — Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) June 7, 2014

And though Alexis never admitted to getting implants, she opened up about her eating disorder last year. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the Los Angeles native said that “Instagram caused [her] eating disorder. She said that the constant focus on her figure led to her health problems.”