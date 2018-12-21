‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Reed’s Guilt Eats Away At Him

Sad The Young and the Restless spoilers show that Reed remains guilt-ridden over what he did to Nikki. Sure, it was an accident, but for Reed, it’s all too much especially since his dad is no longer living also.

It has not been a great year for Reed Hellstrom (Tristan Lake Leabu). Things in his life have fallen apart. From J.T. going missing to Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) declaring him dead, and now Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) hospitalization, Reed has been on the losing end of things, and it seems like at any moment the teen could completely meltdown.

The Y&R recap from the Inquisitr indicates that Reed feels intensely guilty, and he’s confessed his misdeeds to Nikki with a heartfelt apology. Reed admitted to hitting his grandmother during the blizzard and failing to stop and check things out, leaving her there to freeze in the snow. While Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) convinced Reed not to go to authorities over the incident, Reed is struggling.

Former Y&R head writer and executive producer Mal Young explained the storyline to Soap Opera Digest. He said, “Reed feels terrible because he’s watching his mom and the family going to pieces. He’s at Nicky’s bedside, thinking, ‘oh, my god, I did this.’ Reed wants to confess, and he’s looking for the right moment, but every time he tries, he can’t bring himself to go through with it. Plus, Charlie is telling him, you can’t tell anyone you were driving my car. We’ve really ratcheted up the pressure on Reed.”

We love seeing Reed and Victoria reunited! #YR pic.twitter.com/1jFaMawFBx — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 13, 2018

The question now is how Reed will deal with his guilt. His mom, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), is dealing with her own issues including her role in J.T.’s death, which she’s desperately working to keep from becoming public knowledge. Plus, now Victoria’s mom is suffering and fighting for her life in the hospital. All Nikki did was defend Victoria against J.T., and he ended up dying — it’s difficult for Vicky to accept.

Because his mom has not been available, Reed turned to his former stepdad, Billy (Jason Thompson), for help when he recently returned home to Genoa City. According to the Inquisitr, Victoria loves what she’s seeing with Billy helping out Reed as well as their children together, but she’s too overwhelmed and scared to truly reunite with her ex-husband, which leaves Reed’s relationship with Billy in a bit of limbo also.

Because he’s so young, Reed could end up spiraling out of control if he doesn’t get some help with his guilty conscience.