Britt Robertson & Dylan O’Brien Split, Britt Gets Cozy With A New Man

Britt Robertson and Dylan O’Brien have called it quits, Us Weekly has reported. The couple, who met on the set of the 2012 film, The First Time, have yet to release a public statement in regards to the split, but fans have been speculating that the duo have parted ways and that Britt has already moved on with another man.

Though the duo were never very public about their love life, Robertson opened up about their relationship and how they managed to keep their relationship healthy and active despite both being so busy.

“You know, you just find the time to be with one another. Truthfully, I think it helps that we both have our work going on at the same time. It keeps us satisfied and separate from each other. Having time together becomes a bonus,” Robertson said, as Us reported.

Eagle eye Instagram users have been watching the social media accounts of Ray Donovan actor Graham Rogers, where Robertson has been making several guest appearances in the actor’s snaps. The first of the pics appeared back in November, where Rogers shared a sweet shot of the two walking on a chilly looking beach. The two got cozy on the shore of Twin Rocks beach in Oregon, wearing winter hats and warm jackets, and cuddled up together for the selfie.

Robertson herself shared several photos to her Instagram story today, most of them featuring Rogers. The duo had been hanging out with friends for a pre-holiday get together, and the Tomorrowland actress shared the funny antics of herself, Rogers, and their friends. In one of the snaps, Rogers, who previously dated actress Lucy Hale, is posing with a mannequin while Robertson giggles in the background. In another, the two pose for a snuggly selfie where Robertson wrote “magic” at the top of it. In the selfie, the two were leaning in close and looking quite content with one another.

As Us Weekly reported, O’Brien may be moving on as well. According to a source, the Teen Wolf actor has been hanging out with Chloë Grace Moretz since this summer.

“Chloë and Dylan have always had a friendly relationship, and they were at The Nice Guy two nights in a row — most recently last night for Niall Horan’s concert afterparty. They purposely didn’t show up together because they didn’t want to draw attention to themselves, but they had a fun night out and were flirty and touchy-feely, but didn’t show any obvious or outward PDA last night. She was there with three girlfriends and dancing and drinking all night long,” the source revealed.