Elsa Hosk Dons Purple Bra & Steals The Photographer’s Job In New Instagram Pic

Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk looked fierce in the newest Instagram post by Russell James, as he shared a picture of the model wearing a purple push-up bra. Elsa wore her hair down and wore light pink lipstick, as she held a camera up to her face with her right hand. The photographer joked, “Lost my job to @hoskelsa.” Fans loved the picture, with people saying things like “She’s gorgeous,” “My fav model…Elsa rocks~!” and “Please post more!!! Seriously lacking new VS photos.”

VS fans may be familiar with James’ newest book, titled Angels, which features some of the most-loved models from the brand. He’s been sharing sneak peeks from the book for weeks now, which is available only in a limited-edition run. Many of the photos appear to be black-and-white nudes, although they’re censored tastefully.

On the other hand, Hosk has been keeping her fans updated as the holiday season nears. She shared a festive image of herself posing in a colorful plaid jacket, which she captioned, “3,2,1…. holiday! <3” The first photo showed the model making kissy faces for the camera with a giant tree in the backdrop, as the second and third photos showed Elsa posing in front of a red wall. She paired the jacket with black boots and a brown handbag, along with some big black sunglasses.

Elsa also posted a photo of herself wearing a white jacket with furry accents throughout, as it was captioned, “NYC for my favorite holiday.” The jacket had a blue plaid interior, which she paired with blue jeans. Prior to that, the model shared some sizzling photos where she posed topless with a giant snake. She’s probably ready to enjoy some downtime for the holidays after that daring photoshoot.

The model has found great success, especially as a VS model. She previously opened up about her prior life as a professional basketball player to Marie Claire, which is a part of her life that some of her fans may not know about yet.