Teacher Posts Heartwarming Photo Of Lucky Charms Christmas Gift She Received From A Student

A Kennewick, Washington, teacher got what may be one of the sweetest gifts ever from one particularly thoughtful — and resourceful — student. On Wednesday, according to local Fox 13 in Salt Lake City, Rachel Uretsky-Pratt posted on Facebook showing an image of a plastic bag full of Lucky Charms marshmallows, given to her from a child who had nothing else to give.

It’s the time of year when teachers give little gifts to their pupils, and occasionally find presents from kids and their parents in return. Uretsky-Pratt, who works in a school that serves low-income families, received something extra special and she shared on her Facebook page in order to help people put “life into perspective.” As she was preparing to take off for a two-week winter break, she wrote that she received some sweet treats, but one really captured her heart.

“Today I received some chocolates, sweet handmade notes, some jewelry, but these Lucky Charm marshmallows stood out to me the most,” Uretsky-Pratt wrote in the post.

Uretsky-Pratt says that her students are all on free or reduced-cost lunches, and they are also offered free breakfast every day of the week if they choose. One student, who wanted to give the teacher a gift but didn’t have enough money to buy something, sacrificed to give Uretsky-Pratt a bag full of the best parts of their morning cereal: the marshmallows.

“[R]ather than give me nothing, this student opened up her free breakfast cereal this morning, took the packaging of her spork, straw, and napkin, and finally took the time to take every marshmallow out of her cereal to put in a bag—for me,” she continued.

“Be grateful for what you have, and what others give you. It all truly comes from the deepest parts of their hearts,” she concluded.

So far, the heart-warming post has been shared nearly 58,000 times, with many commenters agreeing that the marshmallows are the best part of Lucky Charms, so this was a particularly generous gift. Others said that the gift was clearly one from the heart and perfectly captured the Christmas spirit.

Other teachers weighed in as well, sharing their own heartfelt presents from students. One teacher said that she still has a broken necklace that a student gave her. Another said that she received a half-full bottle of water from someone who had nothing else to give.

A few other teachers said that they received things like rocks, yarn, and old stuffed animals, adding that they have cherished them as the precious gifts they were meant to be.