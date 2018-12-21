Jason Momoa Crashes Wedding Photo With ‘Aquaman’ Trident In Hand

Jason Momoa seemed to be practicing a little bit of method acting when he was spotted crashing a wedding photo in Oahu, Hawaii, with the Aquaman trident in hand. TMZ reports that Momoa got the prop from some kids on the beach who approached him for a photo. It looks like he got a little carried away with it as he later photobombed two newlyweds who were getting their photos taken.

“Best wedding crasher ever! Thanks for being so awesome!” wrote Instagram user Carina Cooper in the caption of her photos with Momoa.

According to Hawaii News Now, while in Oahu, Momoa also dined at a local eatery named Highway Inn and some sneaky fans snapped photos of him. Momoa’s trip to Oahu wasn’t all play and no work, though, as he was scheduled to attend a special screening of Aquaman on Friday.

Aquaman is currently in theaters and, as the Inquisitr previously reported, it looks like it will be one of the more critically acclaimed films from the DC Extended Universe. Many of the early reviews have been relatively positive. Screen Rant called the film, “messy, weird and lots of fun.” Others applauded the film for creating its own “undersea universe” with a signature tone and characters.

Variety reports that Aquaman has raked in over $330 million at the international box office. Most of that huge total — $209.5 million — comes from screenings in China, where the film has been a huge success. According to Variety, it’s the most successful blockbuster by Warner Bros. in China in terms of ticket sales. For comparison, Wonder Woman made $90 million in China. Aquaman opened in North American theaters on December 21 and has amassed $9 million in sales so far.

The film was directed by James Wan and stars Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, and Patrick Wilson, alongside Momoa.

The film follows Arthur Curry, as he discovers his true identity as the rightful heir to Atlantis, a vast underwater kingdom. Aquaman marks the third time that Momoa has played Curry. He’s previously wielded the trident in Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice and Justice League.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Jason Momoa chatted about how he worked with the directors of each of these films to create a character that diverged from the Arthur Curry of the comic books.

“Both the directors were phenomenal at taking ideas and what I wanted to put in it, but Zack (Snyder) really set the tone for it and had the right flavors that I wanted, so his pitch made me want to play it,” he said.

Momoa also mentioned that he has ideas for sequels. Based on the first film’s success so far, it’s likely that we’ll be hearing more about the prospect of new movies in the Aquaman franchise sooner than later.