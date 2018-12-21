‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria Worries About Reuniting With Billy

New The Young and the Restless spoilers show that although Victoria feels a strong connection with Billy, she’s not quite ready to reunite. After all, she’s had quite an up and down year. Plus, she’s keeping a massive secret that could give Billy pause.

Ever since Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) returned home unexpectedly, Billy (Jason Thompson) has stepped up for Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Reed trusts his stepfather, and with J.T. gone, Reed needs somebody he can talk to. Unfortunately, even Billy isn’t somebody that Reed trusts with the details on his hit and run that ended with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) in the hospital.

Once Victoria found out that Nikki was fighting for her life at the hospital, she’s leaned heavily on him to keep things running at home. He recently helped Johnny learn his song for the Christmas pageant, and Victoria adored seeing Billy at her house the way things used to be. Of course, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) is not thrilled about their cozy situation, according to the Inquisitr. While they seem ripe to reunite, Victoria isn’t so sure, according to Mal Young, former Y&R executive producer and head writer.

Young told Soap Opera Digest, “Victoria’s guilt is also huge in playing into all of this. She’s holding a massive secret, and she’s confused about what to do about Billy. She’s starting to see him as the old Billy, and she thinks, ‘should I see if we might still have something?’ But she’s very hesitant. She let J.T. back into her life and look what happened there. She wants Billy, but she’s scared.”

After Nikki accidentally killed J.T. and the Fab Four buried him without letting authorities know, Victoria has been in full on survival mode. Even before J.T.’s death, Vicky struggled because J.T. abused her. She’s not had a moment to recover from any of that trauma, and now Nikki is in the hospital, and Victoria feels incredibly guilty over Nikki’s falling off the wagon.

Victoria thinks that perhaps Nikki turned to drinking again because she had to shoulder the weight of the problems that arose from the J.T. situation since Victoria hasn’t held up so well during everything. She feels incredibly guilty that her mom is laying in the hospital, and she worries that it’s her fault. With all the background noise, even though they’re clearly reconnecting, it may not be time for Victoria and Billy to reunite in any meaningful way. Victoria has a lot to deal with before she’s ready for another relationship.