Tristan Thompson Says Daughter True Is ‘My Twin’

Tristan Thompson has said that his 8-month-old daughter, True, is his twin. And what’s intriguing about this statement is that True’s mom Khloe Kardashian agrees.

On Thursday, mommy Khloe, 34, took to her Instagram and shared a photograph of baby True where she looked absolutely adorable. Per a report by ET, In the snap, little True is featured “lounging in front of a lit-up Christmas tree while wearing a shorts-and-tank sweater set and a hat with a pom.”

When dad Tristan, 27, saw his daughter’s picture, he couldn’t contain his love for the baby girl and commented, “My princess #MyTwin.” When Khloe saw her boyfriend’s comment on the picture, she agreed with his assessment and wrote, “she is completely.”

The picture in question amassed more than 3 million likes and close to 20,000 comments on Instagram, where fans sent the child blessings and good wishes.

According to the report, Tristan has used the moniker “twin” for his kids before too. On December 12, Tristan took to Instagram to share a birthday post for his 2-year-old son, Prince — whom he shares with Jordan Craig — and called him his twin.

“Happy birthday to my son Prince, so blessed the man upstairs chose me to be your pops,” Tristan wrote in the caption. “You’re my motivation every day. Daddy loves you so much!!! #MyTwin.”

Since Tristan seems to be obsessed with his kids, he and Khloe are planning to have another kid soon. Per an earlier report by ET, a source said that Khloe “doesn’t want to delay trying” to conceive another baby.

“Now that she’s a mom, Khloe’s never been happier,” the source told ET. “She has wanted this baby more than anything and motherhood has proven to be even more incredible than she imagined.”

Per the report, Following Tristan’s alleged infidelity just before True was born, Khloe’s relationship with him is stable now.

“Her relationship with Tristan is so good. They made it through some really dark times, but she’s happy that she gave him a second chance because he’s stepped up and is not only an amazing father to True, but he’s been such a rock for Khloe. They’re really just so in love.”

The source also told ET that it was difficult for Khloe to conceive True, so it might be time-consuming again, adding that the 34-year-old reality star doesn’t want to delay in trying to get pregnant again. “That being said, she’s not putting any pressure on herself or overthinking it. It will happen when it happens. [She’s] not not trying,” the source said.