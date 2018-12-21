Taylor Swift Fans Freak Out Over Photo Of Her Alleged New Tattoo

A tattoo artist tagged the superstar in his photo, but fans swear it isn’t her.

The tattoo is tasteful and elegant, just like Taylor Swift. A simple rose in full bloom stands tall next to a smaller rosebud. The tattoo is the work of New York City celebrity tattoo artist Jonboy, who posted the picture on Instagram. But the hubbub surrounding the mystery woman sporting the tattoo has Instagram lit up.

The tattoo artist tagged Swift, 29, in his post, but fans quickly disputed the authenticity on Instagram, claiming the photo was that of another woman sporting fresh ink. According to People, the Swifties were absolutely correct – Taylor did not get a tattoo.

Fans pointed out that the woman in the photo’s hair color and texture are different than Taylor’s, and that her roots aren’t black. The singer also has never been photographed with that particular necklace, they argued. Instead of a rose pendant, Taylor has recently been showing off a letter “J” pendant, which InStyle Magazine presumed to be a special shout out to boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Instagram user @haderaeden couldn’t believe how crazy everyone got over the post.

“LOL I think it’s funny that this is causing a huge frenzy,” she wrote.

No one really knows why the tattoo artist tagged Taylor in his post. Instagram user @aharrell1114 surmised that he might have done it because of the location he used for the geotag.

“Not her but I think he tagged her because he used a song title as the location. ‘Welcome to NY,'” she stated.

It wouldn’t be surprising if she did go to Jonboy for a tattoo, though. The incredibly talented artist has inked other celebrities such as Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin, Shay Mitchell, Halsey, and notable face tattoo-wearer Post Malone.

But Taylor has stated in the past that she is not really interested in getting a tattoo.

“I don’t think I could ever commit to something permanent,” Swift shared in an interview with Taste of Country.

If she did ever break down and get a tattoo, the only option she would go with is to an image of her lucky number 13, as she had previously stated in an interview with MTV News.

“I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks,” she explained.

“My first No. 1 song had a 13-second intro. Every time I’ve won an award I’ve been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section or row M, which is the 13th letter.”

It will be interesting to learn who the mystery woman is in the post and what Taylor has to say about this craziness, if anything.