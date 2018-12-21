Will Ferrell Dishes On Which Part Of ‘Elf’ Made Him Nearly Cry At Original Movie Premiere

As the holiday season is in full swing, people all over the world are enjoying one of the most popular films Christmas movies of all-time in Elf.

The star of the film, Will Ferrell, is currently making his press rounds to promote his upcoming film, Holmes and Watson, and since it’s right around Christmastime that the film is being released, a lot of people are asking him questions about his hit movie, Elf. In an interview with movie review site Rotten Tomatoes, the comedian talked about a few of the movie’s most memorable scenes, including one that nearly brought him to tears.

“I knew it was working at that moment where Buddy is in the back of the sleigh and everyone’s singing in Central Park and there’s enough Christmas spirit to get it lifted off, and he’s waving goodbye,” Ferrell dished.

“I’m like, Oh I can’t let everyone see me cry here at my own movie.’ “

Ferrell noted that the emotions were very high for him during that particular scene because it was just a few years after the deadly September 11 attacks. And since the scene was in New York City, he loved that his movie was able to bring a “nice breath of innocence” into the world after such a dark time.

“I’m really proud of it.”

Catch #Elf in #35mm at the Aero Theatre tonight at 7:30pm! Will Ferrell is at his hilarious best as Buddy, a human who has been raised among Santa’s elves at the North Pole. All grown up, Buddy heads to New York City in search of his real identity. https://t.co/k2Np6sLkGT pic.twitter.com/5eiqmfbdnt — AmericanCinematheque (@SidGrauman) December 21, 2018

And while it may come as a shock to many, Ferrell also shared that he likes to check in and watch the movie when it is airing on TV. The actor says that he sees that many people have made a tradition out of watching the film and posting about it on social media, and that truly is one of the best parts of his job and an actor.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, Will Ferrell almost didn’t even take part in the hit film. During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden this past Thursday, Will admitted that he originally thought that taking the role in the film would ruin his career. Since Elf was his first film right after his seven-year stint on Saturday Night Live, he had his reservations about how he would be perceived, especially considering the fact that he needed to wear an elf costume.

“The first two weeks of shooting were kind of all the exteriors in New York. So, still kind of discovering what this movie’s gonna be and running around New York City in yellow tights. People recognizing me from Saturday Night Live going, ‘You OK? What’s going on?'”

Luckily, he did take the role and now, Elf lives on as one of the greatest Christmas movies of all time.