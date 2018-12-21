‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Victor Returns As Nikki Needs A Miracle To Live

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, December 24 brings a less than joyous return on Christmas Eve for the Newman family. Plus, Billy and Sharon will be working to make the holiday festive.

Victor (Eric Braeden) returns to Genoa City as Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) continues to struggle for her life. It seems that Nikki’s multiple sclerosis is complicating her recovery. The Newmans hope a miracle will save Nikki’s life, according to She Knows Soaps. Nate (Brooks Darnell) prepared the Newman family for the worst possible outcome for their matriarch, and now all they have left is hope that a miracle will keep Nikki alive and well.

One bright note is that Noah (Robert Adamson) arrives home to visit his grandmother. Although Nikki is in the hospital in a coma, there’s a good chance that she can feel the love around her as her family hopes and prays for her healing. Noah’s return is bittersweet for his dad, Nick (Joshua Morrow), because Nikki’s future is hanging in the balance. Even so, it means a lot to have Noah there supporting the family during the incredibly difficult time.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) makes plans for a perfect Christmas. Although Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is worried sick about her mother, she and Billy have reconnected as he’s gone to great lengths to support her. Victoria appreciates seeing Billy step up, and for her, it feels like she’s seeing the “old” Billy — the man she fell in love with. He wants to ensure that the kids and Victoria have a great holiday despite the growing worry that Nikki will not survive. He’s pledged to be there for her no matter the outcome.

Today on #YR, Sharon tries to make amends with Mariah and Kyle cooks up a surprise for Lola. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/MpMC7syZad pic.twitter.com/nM87ML6SaB — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 21, 2018

Finally, Sharon (Sharon Case) wants to make sure that Genoa City has a merry Christmas, so she throws a party to keep the holiday spirit alive. Her son, Noah, is home even if it is because of Nikki’s illness. She’s also on the outs with Mariah (Camryn Grimes), but perhaps they’ll get a bit of Christmas magic of their own as the holiday dawns.

While this is absolutely not the Christmas that Sharon envisioned back in October when she planned to marry Nick, it’s the Christmas she’s having, and in true Sharon fashion, she’s going to make the best of it just like she did with Thanksgiving a few short weeks ago. Although it’s not the best imaginable Christmas in GC, with Sharon’s help, people will manage to enjoy the day and friends and family anyway.