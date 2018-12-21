Schoolgirl Realizes Halfway Through December That Her Advent Calendar Was Meant For Cats

At the beginning of December, boys and girls all over the world (and adults who are still children at heart) excitedly start opening doors on advent calendars for a piece of hidden candy, opening one every day until Christmas. In 2018, there are vast varieties of different advent calendars, including ones that offer toys or wine (for the aforementioned children at heart) instead of chocolates or candies.

But no one is expecting to open their advent calendar and find something as unappetizing and un-yummy as cat treats. This is what happened to one little girl, according to Unilad.

Alissa Evans was as excited as every other 9-year-old for December 1 when she could open the first door of her advent calendar. She was disappointed to find that the “candy” inside was rather disgusting, and didn’t taste anything like chocolate. Alissa’s mother, Jess Evans, had bought her daughter the treat at B&M for the low price of just £1.99 (approximately $2.50), which she thought was too good to be true.

Given the price, it should come as no surprise that almost a week into December, Alissa and Jess realized that the advent calendar was not actually made with humans in mind at all, but was marketed toward a decidedly more feline population.

The advent calendar in question had a large cartoon drawing of Garfield the cat on the front, and somehow both Jess and Alissa had missed the large type at the front bottom of the calendar, which clearly read “advent calendar for cats.”

Schoolgirl has been eating B&M advent calendar that was actually meant for cats…https://t.co/CAIzwW1EpD pic.twitter.com/sDau7RZE7H — LADbible (@ladbible) December 21, 2018

After four days, Alissa refused to eat anymore of the green “candy” given the taste and their odd color. Jess was confused as to why her daughter would reject candy, and decided to more closely inspect the advent calendar she had bought her. What she learned was that the product inside the tiny doors was actually “yogurt and catnip treats.” It’s probably lucky that the company hadn’t decided to make tuna or liver flavored cat treats for the advent calendar.

“I was in shock and felt like the worst mother ever when I realized I’d bought her a calendar for cats. She said they tasted a bit strange, but hadn’t said they were horrible, so I just forgot about it. Alissa hadn’t been eating them for a few days when she brought the box over to me,” Jess explained. “I remember thinking they did look a funny shade of green and didn’t have a chocolatey smell. When I turned the calendar over and read that it was yogurt and catnip flavor I couldn’t believe it – and that it had taken 11 days for us to notice.”

She further explained that she had been rushing through the store with Alissa and her two younger daughters when she had grabbed the advent calendar, and not paid any attention to what had been written on it. Fortunately, she added that once Alissa got over the shock of it, she was able to see the funny side of the accidental cat treats.

Jess also stated that she had passed the advent calendar on to a friend who has a cat, and will probably enjoy the treats more than her 9-year-old daughter.