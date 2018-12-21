Khloe Kardashian Congratulates Lala Kent And Randall Emmett, Calls Them Her ‘Fave Couple’

The reality star offered the newly engaged couple congratulations on her Instagram story.

The congratulations keep rolling in for Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett. Despite getting engaged back in September, the spotlight is still on the couple as the holidays approach. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Lala and Randall just attended their engagement party last week after becoming engaged on September 1 in Cabo San Lucas. Much of the Vanderpump Rules cast was in attendance, including Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, and Stassi Schroeder. One other reality star who couldn’t make the shindig decided to send their congratulations another way.

On Friday, Khloe Kardashian posted an image of her alongside Lala and Randall at a charity poker event to her Instagram story.

“Happy engagement to my FAVE couple @randallemmettfilms and @lalakent!!! I asked Randall what he wanted and he said more followers!! Lol so follow him,” she wrote on the story.

Khloe then also noted how gorgeous she thought Lala was on the bottom of the photo.

Randall was so happy with the post from Khloe that he screenshotted it and posted it to his Instagram page. He thanked Khloe for the post, which Stassi Schroeder later called “iconic” in the comments section. Randall’s post was popular with the Vanderpump Rules gang, getting likes from Brittany, Stassi, Tom Schwartz, Jax, Scheana, and Kristen.

“I. Am. Dead. This is ICONIC. And Randall, your answer made me love you even more!!!!!! Jahahahahahhahah!!!!!!!!” Stassi also commented.

Randall and Lala both posted the same charity event photo with Khloe several months ago to their Instagram pages. The poker game also was featured on a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where Lala and Randall made an appearance.

The Power producer is currently sitting at 185,000 followers, after getting a nice boost from his friend Khloe. It will take a quite a while before Randall can hit the 1 million followers his fiance Lala current boasts. The makeup designer just recently celebrated the Instagram milestone with her followers and thanked all her fans.

Randall and Lala’s connection with Khloe doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as Randall appears to have a connection with several in the Kardashian clan. The producer routinely posts photos with honorary Kardashian, Jonathan Cheban, and recently spent the day with Scott Disick.

Despite calling Randall and Lala her “fave couple,” it was noted by fans that she doesn’t follow either of the two on Instagram.

To see more from Lala, check out Vanderpump Rules Season 7 every Monday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.