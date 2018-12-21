Catholic Priest W Thomas Faucher Sentenced For Child Porn, Admitted Urinating In Sacramental Wine

A Catholic priest in Boise, Idaho, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for federal crimes involving thousands of images of child pornography and drug possession. W. Thomas Faucher pleaded guilty to distributing and possessing sexually exploitative material and drug possession. He also admitted that he was “one sick puppy” who had urinated in sacrament wine intended for mass, according to the Idaho Statesman.

The 73-year-old Reverend Faucher is a long-time priest in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise, having served for decades. In September, he pleaded guilty to accruing thousands of pornographic images of children on his computer and sharing some of those images with other users online. Police began looking into Faucher after receiving a tip anonymously online.

During sentencing on Friday, the retired priest admitted that he had “screwed up” and apologized to the judge in a lengthy speech that lasted 17 minutes.

“I was one really sick puppy. I screwed up big time. I feel so much remorse and anger.”

Faucher admitted to having fantasies about sexually abusing altar boys and babies. He also said he was excited by the thought of “killing someone” and enjoyed watching a video of a young boy being beaten to death.

Investigators located images of Faucher urinating on a cross and canon law book and found racist language in his communication with other abusers. He was also found to be in possession of LSD and marijuana.

The Catholic priest tried to convince the judge that the public would be better served by keeping him out of jail so that he could teach others about the danger of child pornography.

“There are many people who will benefit if I am no longer in jail,” he said. “There are no people who will benefit if I am in jail or in prison.”

He wants to build a future making up for what he's done. He would like to meet with victims and apologize to them and give lectures on the evils of child pornography. — Ruth Brown (@RuthBrownNews) December 20, 2018

Judge Jason Scott didn’t buy Faucher’s reasoning, saying that he believed the priest would likely re-offend, and he was ordered to serve 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole and must register as a sex offender when he is released.

The case has been an extraordinarily disturbing one, and several people – some in tears – left the Ada County courtroom during sentencing. Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said in a statement that prosecutors are relieved to bring the case to a close.

The sentencing “brings to a close one of the most difficult cases the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit has ever investigated. The nature of the evidence uncovered was extremely disturbing,” he said.