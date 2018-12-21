Barbara Palvin Dons Tiny Pink Bikini & Tugs At Top While Shaking Her Thing In Christmas Instagram Video

Victoria’s Secret model Barbara Palvin has been busy with tons of different gigs, including one for Sports Illustrated. She was recently in Costa Rica shooting for their upcoming swimsuit edition, and sneak peeks point to a sizzling edition with tons of fan-favorite models including Danielle Herrington, Lais Ribeiro, and Kate Bock.

The latest Instagram updates from SI have been in the spirit of Christmas, which is just around the corner. Yesterday, the magazine posted a video of Danielle posing in a black bikini with a Christmas tree hat. And today, it’s Barbara’s turn, as she wore a tiny pink bikini as she sauntered up to the cameras. Palvin played with her top and did a little dance, all while wearing the same Christmas hat that Herrington had on. Fans commented, “she is perfection” and “Barbara makes me so happy and she is body goals and confidence forever.”

Meanwhile, the model appears to be enjoying some downtime with the upcoming holidays in mind. She posted a photo of herself from the VS Fashion Show four days ago, where she noted that she was, “Done with work, going home to Hungary finally. ( p.s.: I won’t be posting much on social media during the holidays. )” In the photo, Barbara wore a black bra, silver bottoms, and a black robe. She played with her hair and gave a fierce look to the cameras.

But before Barbara was done posting on social media, she shared an outtake from her shoot with V Magazine. The post was a portrait of the model, as she smiled while wearing bright pink eye makeup. She touched her face with her right hand, as her hair was down in a deep left part. Prior posts from the photoshoot showed Palvin wearing a high-slit dress.

And for those who were wondering how Barbara looks so great all the time, it might come as a surprise that she’s just like most people when it comes to going to the gym.

“If I manage to leave my bedroom and get to the gym, that makes me feel good about myself! For me the most difficult part is getting out of bed but once I’m out I really enjoy playing sports,” she mentioned to Elle.

Palvin also added that she prefers to stay confident.

“Whenever I go on the red carpet and I’m a bit nervous I just say to myself the mantra, ‘Come on Barbara, you gotta get those pictures posted on Instagram!’. That’s all I have in my mind, like, ‘Look serious now, maybe give a little smile, but a cheeky one’ but in the end it’s never how it looks.”