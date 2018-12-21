Cardi B’s ‘Money’ Music Video Sees The Rapper Showing Off Her NSFW Skills

Cardi B has finally put out the video for her latest single “Money,” and it’s very racy. In the clip, the rapper takes viewers back to her roots as an exotic dancer as she twirls on a pole in various scenes. She dials up the sultriness a couple more notches when she bares it all and plays the piano in nothing but the silver rings on her finger. It looks like her daughter, Kulture Cephus, may have also made an appearance as Cardi seems to breastfeed a baby at one point in the video.

As Entertainment Tonight notes, the song is currently available on the deluxe edition of Cardi’s debut album, Invasion Of Privacy. The album has earned the rapper a slew of Grammy nominations including the highly coveted Album Of The Year nom.

If the responses on social media are anything to go by, it looks like the video for “Money” is being well received by her fans. The hashtag “MoneyMusic Video” trended on Twitter soon after the clip was released. It’s still trending as of this writing.

Several fans applauded Cardi B, real name Belcalis Almanzar, for being proud of her stripper past.

“Cardi is not ashamed of being an ex-stripper,” wrote one Twitter user. “She embraces it as part of her journey making her money!!!”

Others took the opportunity to compare the video to the video for Nicki Minaj’s “Good Form,” which also relied heavily on the “stripper aesthetic.”

“I’m a @NICKIMINAJ Fan but @iamcardib Just snatched my f***ing wig!! With this video!! #GoodForm be crying in the corner..” wrote another Twitter user.

"I got a baby, I need some money / I need cheese for my egg" #MoneyMusicVideo https://t.co/13EkPXqiII ???????????? pic.twitter.com/DwVIzRcjnc — Rap-Up (@RapUp) December 21, 2018

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B had a public feud this year that played out on social media and culminated in an altercation at a high-profile event at New York Fashion Week where Cardi attempted to fight Minaj. Thanks to security, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper was only able to throw a shoe in her opponent’s director. The shoe missed its target. In what seemed like retaliation, Minaj hired two women who accused Cardi of orchestrating an attack on them at a New York strip club to make cameos in the “Good Form” video, XXL Mag reports.

While many will likely remember the “Money” video for its explicit scenes, it also showcases lots of high fashion outfits as well. In one scene Cardi wears an elaborate Nefertiti inspired crown and leotard that looks like it made entirely out of gold watches. She also appears in a room of mannequins who look like they’re wearing some of the couture dresses she has worn this year, a year in which she cemented her place in the music industry.

Warning: The video below contains explicit scenes and language.