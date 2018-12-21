Offset’s ‘Mistress’ Summer Bunni Slams Rapper After He Denies Their Threesome

"It’s nothing to lie about, I just don’t feel like we should lie."

Cardi B shocked fans earlier this month when she announced her separation from hubby Offset.

Rumors soon emerged that he had a threesome with Instagram model Summer Bunni and aspiring rapper Cuban Doll. After the Migos member denied spending the night with the women, Summer has slammed him for “lying.”

“Everything the rumors said, the threesome? So true. It’s nothing to lie about, I just don’t feel like we should lie,” the 20-year-old told Hollywood Life on Friday.

“It’s out there, just tell the truth. But Offset has owned up to what happened, he’s apologized, but he entertained me for a while,” she added.

Summer said her relationship with Offset started a year ago after a mutual friend introduced the two.

“Me and this mutual friend were out one night and Offset was there. He couldn’t stop staring at me all night, I was aware he wanted me,” Summer revealed.

She claims the pair met up “four or five” times when the “Bad and Boujee” rapper was in Los Angeles.

The Texas model says she never questioned Offset about his marriage to Cardi B.

“Why would I ask? I really get that he was in a marriage, I understand that, and that is so serious. But it really wasn’t, I said sorry, but obviously it wasn’t serious.”

Summer’s flippant attitude is a huge change of direction. She apologized to Cardi right after the news broke of their breakup.

“I have not messed with Offset since he had his baby. I didn’t know how serious his marriage was, you know … I feel ashamed,” Summer confessed to TMZ in December.

Cardi B announced her split Offset on Instagram, claiming that they “grew out of love.” The Grammy-nominated star delivered the breakup news in an Instagram video on December 4.

Cardi’s private life may have taken a hit in 2018, but her music career went from strength to strength.

The Recording Industry Association of America revealed that Cardi’s entire Invasion of Privacy track list has been certified gold or higher.

This makes her the first female rapper to have every song on an album get at least a gold certification from the RIAA.

Invasion of Privacy debuted back in April. It features guest appearances from Migos, Kehlani, Chance The Rapper, YG and many more.

The mom-of-one is reportedly looking to release a deluxe version of her debut album in early 2019, including songs “Money” and “Press.”