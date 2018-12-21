Bikini Model Natalie Roser Flaunts Insane Abs In Sports Bra In Workout Instagram Snap

Natalie Roser has inspired many of her fans with her latest snap. The Australian supermodel flaunted her insane abs and killer body on social media during a workout session. The Instagram photo has the potential to make her followers feeling guilty after indulging in their favorite Christmas treats.

Roser donned a red sports bra and skin-tight workout tights. The sports bra clung to her upper body and showed off her ample cleavage, while she wore the skinny tights just below her hip bones.

The 28-year-old’s body is as ripped and toned as one can expect from a Maxim model and proves that she certainly puts in the effort to maintain her physique. In particular, her abs have many followers setting their New Year’s goals.

The Aussie beaut styled her athleisure wear with a pair of metallic and white earphones and a silver ring which she wore on her middle finger. This time around she wore her hair in a messy ponytail with a middle path and wore almost no makeup. She held up her phone, as if taking a photograph, and looked intently at its screen.

In the background, a bench press, various weights and various pieces of gym equipment affirmed that the blonde bombshell was working out.

The model captioned the pic “Slow and steady wins the race,” and if that is any indication of her exercise regime, we’re demanding copies. Women’s Health revealed Roser’s eating and exercise routine last year.

“I would have to say something like a high-intensity circuit, I like something that uses certain movements once so you don’t have to go back and repeat it. Other than Pilates, I love Reformer Pilates. I love a good sweat.”

Roser has a massive fan base with almost 1 million fans who follow the star. The Maxim cover girl often posts riveting bikini shots which keep her followers riveted. This particular photo has already garnered over 20,000 likes and a myriad of comments. Most fans complimented Roser on her figure, with others wanting to know how she manages to stay in such good shape.

“You’re looking incredible @natalie_roser! Those abs are incredible!” “You are looking so amazing and beautiful as always.” “Looking amazing! Keep up the good work. What’s the secret?”

The Inquisitr recently reported that she would be spending the Christmas holiday with her family and in Newcastle, Australia. She is also looking forward to sharing the day with her boyfriend, Harley Bonner.