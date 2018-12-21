‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Goes Completely Nude, Peeks From Behind Curtain In Racy Instagram Pic

Playboy model Rachel Cook took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sultry snap of the bombshell rocking nothing but the classic Playboy Bunny ears and a pair of thigh high tights. Cook creatively hid her breasts behind her long, brunette hair which she wore in loose curls. She kept her lower portion hidden by playfully hiding behind a retro-looking curtain.

Cook kept the look fresh with a smokey eye makeup that made her blue eyes pop and a barely-there lip shade that highlighted her sexy pout. The nearly-nude look gave fans a glimpse of her chiseled abs and voluptuous curves. Cook shared the snap with her 2.1 million fans, and the post was liked almost 200,000 times in a 24-hour period.

The vintage looking set, from Cook’s shoot with Playboy Mexico, gave off old-school vibes with tan and gold colors, and a Victorian scene painted on the mirror the model posed up next to. She leaned on an antique-looking marble vanity table, stretching her arm out to show off her defined muscles.

“She is beautiful!! Dang the industry finally gets her and puts her on! Keep up the good work and keep doing you girl,” one fan gushed.

The 23-year-old Seattle native is no stranger to showing off her toned body in a series of sultry snaps that her fans adore. Earlier this month, the model showed off her curves by posing for a silhouette shot where she left little to the imagination, stepping out of an oversized shirt and covering up her chest with one arm. In that shot, Cook wore her hair flipped to one side and tousled, giving off a sexy bedroom vibe.

Last month, she shared some racy bedroom shots where she rocked a sexy, lacy bra and thong set, and kept her hair looking curly and natural. The snaps showed off Cook’s laid-back style, yet the shot of Cook looking over her shoulder and showing off the thong set kept fans drooling.

According to Cook’s Instagram, the Playboy beauty loves to travel and take in the different cities she visits — when she isn’t showing off her desirable assets for the camera. Last month, she visited Costa Rica and shared with her fans a pic of herself on a rooftop overlooking the ocean. She wore her hair in natural waves and showed off her curves in a fun off-the-shoulder top and body-hugging jeans.