Khloe Kardashian Shares Stunning Photo Of Sister Kim With Daughter True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian took to social media this week to share a stunning family photo. However, she wasn’t in the sweet snapshot.

On Friday, Dec. 21, Khloe Kardashian shared a photograph to her Instagram account of her older sister, Kim Kardashian, holding her daughter, True Thompson. The sweet aunt and niece moment was caught on camera in a gorgeous photo, which Khloe seemingly believed was so sweet that it deserved to be posted online.

In the photograph, Kim looks beautiful as she wears a white robe and cradles baby True in her arms. Kim stares into the camera, showing off her big eyes, as she dons a full face of make up, which includes a bronzed glow on her face, dark brows and lashes, and pink lips.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s long, dark hair is parted down the middle and styled straight to fall down her back. Meanwhile, her niece, True, is looking off to the side of the camera, and wears a cute print dress as she lies in the arms of her loving aunt.

The pair seem to be sitting in a bedroom, as a bed is seen in the background of the snapshot. Khloe captioned the photo with two heart emojis, calling her sister by her nickname, “KiKi,” in the process.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian previously spoke out about what a blessing it is to see her daughter grow up with her sisters and all of their children.

“Having all of the cousins together is SUCH a blessing and a dream! We have baby class once a week together with all of the kids and it’s incredible! Seeing their strong little personalities bond with each other is the best thing to witness. I can’t wait to watch it continue,” Khloe stated.

Kim Kardashian added that she feels so lucky that her daughter, Chicago West, 11 months, has two cousins that are so close to her in age, Khloe’s daughter, C, True Thompson, 8 months, and Kylie Jenner’s baby girl, Stormi Webster, 10 months.

“The three little girls are gonna grow up together. Chi and Stormi are just two weeks apart and then True is just a few months behind so that’s really exciting. We’re so excited,” Kim also said of her growing extended family.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True, and all of her little cousins when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season on E! next year.