Kristen Stewart Caught Holding Hands With Stylist As Stella Maxwell Breakup Rumors Swirl

Kristen Stewart stepped out in Los Angeles with stylist Sara Dinkin — fueling rumors that Stewart and her rumored girlfriend Stella Maxwell have called it quits. The duo held hands as they jetted around the city for coffee and errands and grabbed some takeout food while looking pleased to be in each other’s company, People Magazine reported.

Stewart and Dinkin wore similar outfits for the romp about L.A., both wearing loose fitting, distressed jeans. They each paired the look with comfy T-shirts and biker style leather jackets. The both accessorized with sunglasses and black sneakers, and the casual outfit choices looked both comfortable and laid back. Dinkin wore her brunette locks in a low, messy bun. Stewart had her short hair tousled and the tips bleached, giving off a fun and relaxed vibe.

The pair getting cozy with each other could spell the end of Stewart’s relationship with Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell. Stewart and the New Zealand native had been dating since 2017 and were last spotted in Amsterdam back in October, while Stewart was on break from her reboot of the Charlie’s Angel’s franchise.

Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

The Twilight actress was famously linked to her co-star of the vampire flicks, Robert Pattinson, but the couple split in 2012 after Stewart was photographed in an intimate embrace with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. Stewart was then linked to several famous women, including the French singer Soko. She appeared on a 2017 episode of Saturday Night Live and professed that she is “so gay,” and later revealed in an interview with Mastermind Magazine that she finds sexuality ambiguous.

“Yeah, ambiguity is my favorite thing ever. In terms of sexuality? For sure. And also in making films, if you perfectly answer every question, you don’t allow for people to have their own experience and really indulge a thought. I feel the same way about how we f**k each other. You don’t want to know everything all the time,” Stewart told Mastermind Magazine, as People reported.

Dinkin, an L.A.-based wardrobe visionary, has worked with several celebrities including Jessica Szohr, Sarah Rafferty, and Nico Tortorella. According to her website, she also produced, directed, and creatively styled a short film called Love Has No Age that debuted at SXSW in 2015. She also considers herself an artistic influencer and runs a blog called the Fancy Hipster where she aims to find underground fashion talent before it goes mainstream.